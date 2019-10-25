Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Burgundy Sweater Costs Over $200, but We Found a Lookalike for Under $20

Image zoom JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle is fully embracing sweater weather (as are we) — and she’s giving us all the fall fashion inspo we could ever need!

When she stepped out in a full-on monochromatic ensemble to attend a roundtable with the Queen’s Commonwealth and One Young World, it caught our attention. With temperatures having dropped to the mid-60s in London, she opted for a burgundy V-neck sweater from Joseph — her first of what we can assume will be many sweaters this season — tucked into a burgundy BOSS leather pencil skirt with matching suede heels from Sarah Flint.

While leopard print knitwear and cropped button-up cardigans are very trendy for fall this year, we still love a solid V-neck sweater because it can go with basically anything. However, the price of Meghan’s cashmere sweater does not come cheap, ringing in between $281 and $355 depending on the size. So we turned to what has become one of our favorite places to shop for fashion that’s a little more budget-friendly — and we found just that!

The Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck sweater looks nearly identical Meghan’s with its ribbed cuffs and collar. Made from a cotton-blend fabric, it’s just a cozy and cute as the sweater the Duchess wore, plus it comes in 25 different colors and patterns if the deep berry hue isn’t your style. Best of all is the fact that the burgundy sweater only costs $18, with prices for the animal print sweaters going up to $25. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the sweater an overall 4.5-star rating, with many raving about the fit and saying they’re buying it in multiple colors.

“I love these new Amazon Essentials sweaters,” one shopper wrote. “I bought five (two solid and three stripes) so I have one to wear to work each day. They are light so I don’t get too hot but warm enough when the AC is on full blast at work.”

The sweater is so lightweight, another happy reviewer said they even wear theirs in the summer. “I like this sweater so much that I went and bought a bunch more of it. It’s your go-to basic long sleeve lightweight V-neck — it’s more wearable than a tee shirt as it’s light enough even for summer wear. Easy to wear under a jacket. Great over jeans. Does not have a bunch of useless distracting trim to it. Simple, minimalistic utility.”

If your fall rotation is in need of a good, basic sweater, take a page from Meghan’s style guide and add this one that looks just like hers to your closet. And while you’re on Amazon, you can easily complete the Duchess’ monochromatic look — just add this $20 red faux leather pencil skirt and matching under-$50 suede pumps to your cart before you check out. The whole look will cost you under $90!