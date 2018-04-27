Meghan Markle's Perfectly Polished Outfit Formula is the Only Look You'll Ever Need

Copy Meghan Markle's go-to outfit with this simple and easy equation!

Kami Phillips
April 27, 2018 01:31 PM
<p>Leave it to <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/?page=3" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Meghan Markle</a> to put together the perfect outfit equation for looking chic, sophisticated and polished: a tailored blazer + pretty sundress + pointed-toe pumps. Not only does this look work just as well for royal receptions as it does for the office, but it&#8217;s so simple and easy to copy it makes getting dressed a breeze. Scroll through to shop five of our favorite spring-ready combos!</p>
Meghan Markle's Go-To Outfit

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Clockwise from left:</em></p> <p>Mango dress, $79.99; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASMMOutfitEquationKP/https://shop.mango.com/us/women/dresses-midi/pinstripe-print-dress_23037634.html?c=02&amp;n=1&amp;s=prendas.familia;32">mango.com</a></p> <p>Cefinn blazer, $520; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1023767%2Fcefinn%2Ftwill-blazer&amp;u1=POFASMMOutfitEquationKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">net-a-porter.com</a></p> <p>ASOS pumps, $51; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460292.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=20904&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fasos%2Fasos-pebble-pointed-high-heels%2Fprd%2F9056115%3Fclr%3Dblack%2526SearchQuery%3D%2526cid%3D6461%2526gridcolumn%3D1%2526gridrow%3D3%2526gridsize%3D4%2526pge%3D1%2526pgesize%3D72%2526totalstyles%3D244&amp;u1=POFASMMOutfitEquationKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">asos.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Clockwise from left:</em></p> <p>Loveshackfancy dress, $395; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1041004&amp;u1=POFASMMOutfitEquationKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">net-a-porter.com</a></p> <p>Banana Republic blazer, $178; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASMMOutfitEquationKP/https://bananarepublic.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1090696&amp;pcid=87056&amp;vid=1&amp;pid=333885002" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bananarepublic.com</a></p> <p>Schutz pumps, $199.95; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fschutz-thaynara-ankle-strap-pump-women%252F4711649%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DAMENDOA%252520NUBUCK%252520LEATHER&amp;u1=POFASMMOutfitEquationKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Clockwise from left:</em></p> <p>Mara Hoffman dress, $475; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23604&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fmei-dress-mara-hoffman%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1567014462.htm%253FfolderID%253D13358%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D17461&amp;u1=POFASMMOutfitEquationKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">shopbop.com</a></p> <p>Mango blazer, $119.99; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASMMOutfitEquationKP/https://shop.mango.com/us/women/jackets-blazers/double-breasted-cotton-blazer_21045029.html?c=52&amp;n=1&amp;s=prendas.familia;4,304.chaquetas4,304;Americanas" target="_blank" rel="noopener">mango.com</a></p> <p>J.Crew pumps, $218; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASMMOutfitEquationKP/https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/shoes/pumpsandheels/lucie-suede-pumps/G8128?color_name=dark-pacific" target="_blank" rel="noopener">jcrew.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Clockwise from left:</em></p> <p>Rebecca Taylor dress, $375; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASMMOutfitEquationKP/http://www.revolve.com/rebecca-taylor-francine-dress/dp/RT-WD514/?d=Womens&amp;page=1&amp;lc=39&amp;itrownum=13&amp;itcurrpage=1&amp;itview=01" target="_blank" rel="noopener">revolve.com</a></p> <p>H&amp;M blazer, $34.99; <a href="http://hm.evyy.net/c/249354/226427/3909?subId1=POFASMMOutfitEquationKP&amp;u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hm.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2F00944%3Farticle%3D00944-B" target="_blank" rel="noopener">hm.com</a></p> <p>Nine West pumps, $79.95; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fnine-west-tatiana-pointy-toe-pump-women%252F4190995%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DLIGHT%252520PINK%252520SUEDE&amp;u1=POFASMMOutfitEquationKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Clockwise from left:</em></p> <p>Club Monaco dress, $268; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23604&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fsuukyi-dress-club-monaco%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1547030429.htm%253FfolderID%253D13358%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D68495&amp;u1=POFASMMOutfitEquationKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">shopbop.com</a></p> <p>Topshop blazer, $95; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=435415.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8372&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fus.topshop.com%2Fen%2Ftsus%2Fproduct%2Fclothing-70483%2Fjackets-coats-2390895%2Fsingle-breasted-blazer-7458458%3Fbi%3D20%2526ps%3D20&amp;u1=POFASMMOutfitEquationKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">topshop.com</a></p> <p>Sam Edelman pumps, $119.95; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASMMOutfitEquationKP/https://www.zappos.com/p/sam-edelman-hazel-coral-punch-kid-suede-leather/product/8787889/color/759911" target="_blank" rel="noopener">zappos.com</a></p>
