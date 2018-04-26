Royal-to-be Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday in London alongside fiancé Prince Harry to attend a Women’s Empowerment reception, and once again she was the picture of chic elegance in her little black dress, which she wore with an $830 Gucci clutch. Our first reaction? Ooh, pretty! Our second? Hmm, why am I feeling deja vu?

It dawned on us that, oh, just about every other celebrity in Hollywood has worn the iconic belted dress by Black Halo too! Named for former First Lady and American style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the Black Halo “Jackie-O Belted” dress (which retails for $375) has been a go-to for celebrities for more than a decade, and for good reason. The formfitting cowl-neck dress is the perfect mix of sexy and sophisticated and can work for an official Royal reception just as easily as it works for the red carpet – and has done so for years.

Blake Lively rocked the dress in white to an event in 2006, as did Kim Kardashian in 2007. Katherine Heigl opted for a blue version in 2009 and Tyra Banks wore the dress style in a camel hue in 2010. That’s just four of the dozens of celebrities who have worn this look: Britney Spears, Fergie, Kelly Clarkson, Scarlett Johansson, Kelly Ripa and Lisa Rinna (just to name just a few) have been spotted in Black Halo’s iconic dress and we have a feeling the list is only going to get bigger now that Meghan Markle has officially made it worthy of royalty.

Right now, you can shop the beloved “Jackie-O Belted Dress” on sale at Bloomingdale’s! Take $25 off every $100 you spend, for a total saving of $75 on this must-have style. Hurry and shop it before it sells out!

Buy It! Belted Sheath Dress, $375; bloomingdales.com

