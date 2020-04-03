This Dress Has Been Worn by Meghan Markle, Blake Lively, and More Celebs — and It’s on Sale

Image zoom

Even if you’re not Hollywood levels of rich, Meghan Markle’s enviable style isn’t totally unattainable. Although she has been spotted wearing designer labels like Gucci and Altuzarra, she’s also been known to wear clothes from more affordable brands like J. Crew, Club Monaco, and Everlane. If you know where to shop, it’s actually pretty easy to dress like the Duchess of Sussex.

For instance, the much-talked-about little black belted sheath dress by Black Halo that Markle wore to a London Women’s Empowerment reception in 2018 is currently on sale for $282 — a markdown of 25 percent — as part of its Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends and Family Sale.

The dress is pretty much classic Markle style, so it’s no wonder she wore it: As its name suggests, it’s a belted dress with a draped neckline and a sheath-like pencil skirt. Markle wore it in black, but the dress is also available in bright blue, deep red, and stark white. Additionally, it’s fairly size-inclusive, and is available in sizes 0 to 18. Since it’s fairly fitted, the dress does have a little stretch, so you don’t have to worry about feeling confined or constricted while wearing it.

Normally, the dress costs $375, so a 25 percent discount is a great deal.

Buy It! Black Halo Belted Sheath Dress, $281.25 (orig. $375); saksfifthavenue.com

Markle isn’t the only celebrity to have worn this dress at an event or on a red carpet before. It’s actually been popular with stars since as far back as 2006, and has been spotted on tons of celebs like Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian over the years. It was even worn by Scarlett Johansson when she starred as Black Widow in Iron Man 2. Add Markle to that list, and yeah, this dress is nothing short of iconic.

It’s colloquially referred to as the Jackie O dress, named after none other than the former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her legendary sense of style.

The dress will only be 25 percent off until April 6, so it’s worth acting fast if you want to take advantage of the deal.

