The Cozy Slippers Meghan Markle Wore During Her Royal Tour Are Now at Nordstrom

Alex Warner
November 01, 2018
Meghan Markle just wrapped up her first two week-long royal tour! And it’s safe to say that her feet are in need of a nice long break from her favorite Aquazzura pumps — which is why, on the last day of her tour in Australia, she wore a pair of rather unconventional footwear: slippers! 

While taking a stroll through Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua, Meghan sported a pair of black velvet flats from Birdies, a brand that creates stylish flats — that are secretly slippers. The San Fransisco-based footwear brand was founded in 2015 by two women seeking a better pair of shoes that would deliver the same kind of comfort you get from wearing slippers. So what’s the secret behind the comfy shoes that have earned a cult-like status?

Its soles are made from seven layers of responsive cushion technology and plush, quilted lining. So basically it feels like you’re walking around on a cloud, which makes sense why Meghan, the Queen of comfortable shoes, chose to wear these slipper flats to end her tour. Plus, if you want to copy Meghan Markle’s chic footwear style (and who doesn’t?!), you can score her luxuriously cozy The Starling slippers for under $150 — a rare feat in her high-end, designer-filled wardrobe.

Honestly, we can’t wait to get our feet in these beauties! (Meghan has a few other great options, too, like her sustainable Rothy’s flats and her eco-friendly Veja sneakers.) 

More great news is that our favorite retailer, Nordstrom, just launched an assortment of styles from Birdies' new fall/holiday collection. We’re guessing they’ll sell out quick (as does everything else Meghan wears), so hurry and get your feet in a pair of Duchess-worthy slippers before they’re gone!

