Meghan Markle’s Beloved Slippers Are Back by Popular Demand — and They’re Even More Comfortable

Image zoom Phil Walter - Pool/Getty Images

Copying Meghan Markle’s exact style has been a nearly impossible feat ever since she became the Duchess of Sussex — but it just got a little bit easier. Birdies, a San Francisco-based, women-run footwear brand that Meghan has been loyal to for years, recently brought back her beloved slipper flats and made them even better.

The brand relaunched The Blackbird slipper, an older flats style that Meghan has been rocking since before she was even dating Prince Harry. Although it’s been discontinued for a while, the black calf-hair flat is back and better than ever. It’s been improved with Birdies’ seven-layer comfort technology that features premium memory foam cushioning covered by a luxurious soft, quilted satin fabric. Plus, it has a no-slip rubber sole, along with arch and heel support which all adds up to serious comfort and style wrapped into one shoe.

Meghan was actually one of the first celebrities to wear the brand’s now well-known flats that are secretly slippers. “She was on Suits and when we were thinking of different celebs to introduce our product to, we loved her and she stood out to us,” Marisa Sharkey, co-founder and president of Birdies told PEOPLE. “She was a feminist, supported philanthropic causes, and was active on Instagram.”

Image zoom Tim P. Whitby - Pool/Getty Images

So when Birdies first launched four years ago, the brand sent her a pair of The Blackbirds— and clearly Meghan has found a solemate in her Birdies slippers (sorry, Harry) because she continues to wear the comfy shoes to this day. She has worn them at least two times publicly since becoming royalty and was even spotted walking through the airport in them on her most recent royal tour in Africa.

The new and improved Blackbird slipper was brought back by popular demand, likely due to a little royal fandom we like to call the “Markle Sparkle.” They retail for $140, which is pretty reasonable for a comfortable pair of shoes that Meghan has proven will last you for years. So alert all the royal fans and shoe lovers you know, because like everything she wears, these slippers are bound to sell out quick.

Image zoom Birdies

Buy It! The Blackbird Black Calf Hair, $140; birdies.com