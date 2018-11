When sailing, as Meghan Markle recently did on her royal tour of Australia, eye protection is essential. The duchess shielded her eyes from the sun with New Orleans brand Krewe’s Gravier style, which offers a clever twist on the classic aviator.

Get the Look!

AJ Morgan Black Round Sunglasses with Gold Brow Bar, $29, asos.com

Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $178; sunglasshut.com

Krewe Gravier Sunglasses, $315; clubmonaco.com