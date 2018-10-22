We Found Meghan Markle’s Insanely Comfortable Sneakers — Here’s Where to Buy Them

Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about comfortable fashion, especially when it comes to footwear. She’s almost halfway through her whirlwind royal tour with Prince Harry, and although she loves to wear her favorite Tamara Mellon nude pumps, the mom-to-be has already made a few key wardrobe changes during her second trimester — most recently trading in her heels for a pair of chic (and eco-friendly) sneakers.

After attending a reception in Sydney, Meghan switched out of her Aquazzura slingback pumps into a pair of Veja sneakers to watch an Invictus Games sailing event. The French brand, known for its sustainable footwear, produces shoes from materials like the skin of tilapia fish and a leather-like material made from curdled milk — but you wouldn’t know it because of its sleek, trendy design.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sustainable fashion has become a huge trend in Meghan’s wardrobe recently. Last week, she stunned royal fans when she stepped out in a pair of black Rothy’s flats, which are made from recycled water bottles, and earlier this month she carried a sustainable satin tote from Gabriela Hearst. So, we can expect her wardrobe will continue to include eco-friendly pieces.

White sneakers have long been a staple in Meghan’s wardrobe. Before becoming royalty she was frequently spotted in a pair of Classic Leather Reeboks. Her new white sneaks feature minimalistic detailing, making them the perfect on-trend, Instagram-worthy shoe that goes with practically everything. Plus, these eco-friendly kicks only cost $150 and are still available to shop (for now!) at Barney’s and Net-a-Porter. But don’t worry if your size is already sold out in Meghan’s sneaker because there’s plenty of other color options that are equally as cool!

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Veja sneakers, and hurry, because these are bound to sell out fast, just like everything Meghan wears.

