Meghan Markle's Platinum Jubilee Dress Has One Flattering Detail You'll Want to Wear This Summer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to London earlier this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The duchess packed her fashion A-game for the event-filled weekend, giving us plenty of style.
On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched the Trooping of the Colour inside from the Major General's Office, so we only caught a glimpse of the boatneck dress Meghan wore. Then on Friday, they attended the service of thanksgiving honoring Her Majesty at St. Paul's Cathedral, where we got a full view of her outfit.
Meghan wore a crisp white coat dress with a coordinating fascinator and pointed-toe pumps. While her formal ensemble is hard to pull off in everyday life, there is one detail of her look that really caught our eye — and it happens to be so easy to wear.
The facet we're talking about? The belt. It's a simple addition to her dress that cinches the waist to create an instantly more figure-flattering silhouette. Furthermore it appears to be a pretty common trend among royal women.
Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, and Sophie Windsor also wore belted dresses for the occasion. Kate Middleton also frequently wears the same style for royal outings, including as recently as May, when she wore a belted emerald green dress to present an award in honor of the Queen.
Shop Belted Dress Inspired by the Royals
- Nordstrom Puff Sleeve Belted Cotton Dress, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com
- Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Button-Front Belted Shirt Dress, $29.90; amazon.com
- Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress, $44.90 (orig. $168); onequince.com
- Vici Collection Zebra Print Belted Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress, $74; nordstrom.com
- Caslon Belted Long Sleeve Utility Dress, $55.30–$63.20 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
- PrettyGarden Halter-Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress with Belt, $40.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
- Mink Pink Zala Mini Dress, $139; revolve.com
- The Drop Belted Silky Stretch Dress, $54.90; amazon.com
- Madewell HarperSage First Impressions Dress, $178; madewell.com
While you may not have any royal events with the Queen on your calendar, the flattering detail is easy to incorporate in your everyday wardrobe. It'll make a breezy shirt dress look pulled together or give form to an otherwise shapeless dress.
Though Meghan and all the other royal women opted for a buckle-style belt, a dress with a tie-waist may be preferable for daily wear. You can easily adjust the tightness of the belt to fit comfortably around your midsection by simply unloosing and refastening it with a bow or knot.
We gathered up some belted dresses inspired by Meghan Markle that would make great additions to your closet for summer, like this $30 button-down midi from Amazon and this pretty puff-sleeve option that's 40 percent off at Nordstrom — keep scrolling to shop!
