Meghan Markle Aced Between-Season Dressing in the Billowy Bottoms Celebrities Are Wearing Everywhere Right Now

Published on September 6, 2022 08:00 PM

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Another day, another Meghan Markle outfit to pull inspiration from.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both looked polished as they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Invictus' Games One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany earlier today. While Prince Harry, 37, wore a gray suit for the celebratory occasion, Markle, 41, opted for beige wide-leg trousers, a cream turtleneck tank top, and nude pumps.

The neutral color palette of Markle's classy ensemble is a familiar one this season: Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen have all stepped out in beige clothing recently, making a strong case for the subtle shade to be the "It" choice for fall.

Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori High Waist Wide-Leg Trousers, $38.99; amazon.com

Not only is the color of Markle's trousers on-trend, but the silhouette is all the rage right now, too. For months, stars like Eva Longoria and Hailey Bieber have been wearing oversized pants, and the Archetypes host's billowy bottoms blend right in. The loose fit is undeniably comfortable, and contrasting the roomy style with form-fitting tops seems to be A-listers' go-to move.

While wide-leg trousers can range from casual to sophisticated, with a belted waist and pleated front, Markle's pair falls on the elevated side, which is fitting for days spent at the office or nice dinners out. Featuring a matching belt in a slightly darker shade of beige, this $80 pair from Nordstrom closely resembles Markle's choice. This $79 pair of trousers, on the other hand, is even flouncier, and the cropped length and neutral color provide space for you to highlight a fun pair of shoes.

Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Nordstrom

Buy It! River Island Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Trousers, $80; nordstrom.com

More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given these $39 wide-leg trousers a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about their lightweight, flowy fit and soft fabric. This paperbag pair, which is on sale at Target for just $30 right now, features a bow belt for an extra dash of femininity.

Women's High-Rise Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants
Target

Buy It! Women's High-Rise Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants, $29.74 (orig. $34.99); target.com

Mark our words: Wide-leg pants are only going to pop up more this fall. Hop on the trend now by shopping more women's wide-leg trousers from Nordstrom, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Everlane, Banana Republic, and Anthropologie below.

Nothin' To Say Pleated Trousers
Free People

Buy It! Free People Nothin' To Say Pleated Trousers, $128; freepeople.com

UO Helena Menswear Trouser Pant
Urban Outfitters

Buy It! UO Helena Menswear Trouser Pant, $65; urbanoutfitters.com

Pleat Front Wide Leg Cotton Blend Trousers
Nordstrom

Buy It! ASTR the Label Pleat Front Wide Leg Cotton Blend Trousers, $79; nordstrom.com

The Way-High Drape Pant
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant, $118; everlane.com

Cruise Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic the Cruise Wide-Leg Pant, $130; bananarepublic.gap.com

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pants
Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie the Favorite Daughter the Favorite Pant, $218; anthropologie.com

