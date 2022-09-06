Meghan Markle Aced Between-Season Dressing in the Billowy Bottoms Celebrities Are Wearing Everywhere Right Now

Another day, another Meghan Markle outfit to pull inspiration from.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both looked polished as they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Invictus' Games One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany earlier today. While Prince Harry, 37, wore a gray suit for the celebratory occasion, Markle, 41, opted for beige wide-leg trousers, a cream turtleneck tank top, and nude pumps.

The neutral color palette of Markle's classy ensemble is a familiar one this season: Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen have all stepped out in beige clothing recently, making a strong case for the subtle shade to be the "It" choice for fall.

Not only is the color of Markle's trousers on-trend, but the silhouette is all the rage right now, too. For months, stars like Eva Longoria and Hailey Bieber have been wearing oversized pants, and the Archetypes host's billowy bottoms blend right in. The loose fit is undeniably comfortable, and contrasting the roomy style with form-fitting tops seems to be A-listers' go-to move.

While wide-leg trousers can range from casual to sophisticated, with a belted waist and pleated front, Markle's pair falls on the elevated side, which is fitting for days spent at the office or nice dinners out. Featuring a matching belt in a slightly darker shade of beige, this $80 pair from Nordstrom closely resembles Markle's choice. This $79 pair of trousers, on the other hand, is even flouncier, and the cropped length and neutral color provide space for you to highlight a fun pair of shoes.

More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given these $39 wide-leg trousers a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about their lightweight, flowy fit and soft fabric. This paperbag pair, which is on sale at Target for just $30 right now, features a bow belt for an extra dash of femininity.

Mark our words: Wide-leg pants are only going to pop up more this fall. Hop on the trend now by shopping more women's wide-leg trousers from Nordstrom, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Everlane, Banana Republic, and Anthropologie below.

