7 White Dresses to Shop for Summer Inspired by Meghan Markle's Wedding Gown

There’s no doubt that Meghan Markle‘s instantly iconic Givenchy wedding gown will inspire countless brides-to-be for years to come – but whether or not you’re heading down the aisle, emulating her royal wedding style in real life can be just as fun. To do so, opt for a dress with a bateau neckline (also known as a boat neck or the Sabrina neckline). Unlike to the popular off-the-shoulder neckline that has been dominating the world of fashion for season after season, the bateau neckline ends just short of being off the shoulders. It typically hits just past the collarbone ending in points on the shoulder seams for a more elegant and graceful feel. Givenchy detailed the importance of the silhouette in their release stating: “True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist.”

Since we love Meghan’s wedding gown so much, we decided to round up 7 of our favorite LWD’s (little white dresses) with bateau necklines that are perfect for all of your summer soireés – because who doesn’t want to dress like the new Duchess of Sussex? Scroll down to check them out and shop your favorite now!

