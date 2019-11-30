Meghan Markle Has Worn Barbour Coats for Years — and Tons of Its Styles Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom TheImageDirect

If there’s one thing you should definitely be stocking up this time of year, it’s a warm, weather-resistant jacket. And as it turns out, one of Meghan Markle’s most-loved coat brands — which offers up outerwear that checks both of those boxes — just went on sale as part of Nordstrom’s epic Black Friday markdowns.

Barbour’s coats have been in Meghan’s outfit rotation for years, with sightings of her in the brand’s outerwear dating back to 2017. And while she typically reaches for the label’s water-resistant jackets when she’s en route to a yoga class, they’re just as suitable for every other occasion on your calendar. Ice skating? Check. Shoveling snow? Yep. A torrential downpour? These will keep you dry, for sure.

Markle owns at least three different styles from Barbour, a 125-year-old British label known for its waxed cotton outerwear. The Duchess has been seen wearing a forest-green pick with a faux fur-lined hood, a classic cream-colored raincoat, and a quilted, navy-blue puffer. And though it seems she’s been playing favorites with sleek wool trench coats as of late, we wouldn’t be surprised if her affinity for Barbour’s jackets is still as strong today as it was in 2017.

If you’re itching to emulate Meghan’s off-duty wardrobe, you’ll want to add one (or more) of Barbour’s jackets to your lineup, which you can actually snag for a discounted price right now, thanks to Nordstrom’s can’t-miss Black Friday Sale.

There are plenty of great options to choose from, but if you really want to replicate some of the Duchess’ past looks, you’ll be particularly fond of Barbour’s Element Waterproof Hooded Jacket (it looks just like one Meghan has worn) or the Diamond Quilted Coat. Shop the Meghan-inspired styles while they’re on sale, below.

