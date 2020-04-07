Meghan Markle’s Banana Republic Dress Is Nearly Sold Out, but You Can Score These Similar Styles for 50% Off

Image zoom

During her fall 2019 tour of South Africa with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was spotted in a lot of memorable outfits from affordable brands. Everlane, Club Monaco, Aritzia, J. Crew, Madewell — Markle’s wardrobe looked like it could belong to any one of us. It was during this trip that she debuted a $139 trench dress from Banana Republic while visiting the Association of Commonwealth Universities in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The dress totally fits the style Markle is generally drawn to: It’s a simple dress that’s designed to look like a double-breasted trench coat, but it’s sleeveless and just about knee-length. It has pockets too, which are without a doubt the best part.

Of course, as with anything Markle wears, the dress immediately began selling like wildfire — and now that it’s only $69.50 as part of Banana Republic’s 50 percent off everything sale, it’s nearly sold out. Only a few sizes remain, including sizes 14, 16, and 20.

So, while its price is fantastic, there aren’t many sizes left for ordering. Fortunately, the sale at Banana Republic also includes everything else online, so there are tons of other dress options that look both slightly similar to the trench dress, and also like other things Markle has worn out and about. Pair any of these dresses with a sleek pair of heels and a tote from a sustainable brand like Cuyana, and you’ve definitely got yourself a Meghan Markle-worthy outfit.

Banana Republic’s 50 percent off sale only lasts until April 13, so be sure to add these selections to your cart before then.

