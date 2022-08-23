Meghan Markle Promoted Her New Podcast in a $120 Striped Blouse That's Still in Stock — for Now

We also found similar styles, in case her Anthropologie blouse disappears

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

Published on August 23, 2022 10:00 PM

Meghan Markle Anthropologie Blouse
Photo: Spotify/Twitter

Meghan Markle has a brand new title to add to her already impressive resume: podcast host.

The Duchess of Sussex released the very first episode of Archetypes, her brand new podcast on Spotify, today — and let's just say it is most definitely worth a listen. Markle's strong yet soothing voice is filled with passion and purpose from the get go, and to be honest, we're just excited to see her speak her truth and have some fun conversations along the way.

According to a press release, the series is meant to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back," and her first episode featured none other than powerhouse Serena Williams, who has been a close friend of Markle's for several years now. To promote the launch, the mother of two sat down with Spotify and opened up about her intentions for this new endeavor.

"People should expect the real me in this… and probably the me that they've never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything has been through the eyes of the media," she said in a video interview. "I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered."

And while we were hanging on to her every word, we couldn't help but notice her smart and stylish outfit for the milestone occasion. Meghan wore a classic tie-neck striped blouse paired with tan trousers and nude pumps, looking elegant and professional from head to toe.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Anthropologie Blouse
Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie Maeve Tie-Neck Blouse, $120; anthropologie.com

Upon closer inspection, we realized that the royal was, in fact, wearing a relatively affordable top from Anthropologie for the occasion, which warmed our hearts even more. Her Maeve blouse retails for $120, which is, of course, not dirt cheap, but not extraordinarily expensive either; and well worth the money considering how timeless the design is. Markle's shirt makes for the perfect transition piece for fall, and would look incredible with pants, jeans, and pencil skirts alike.

At the time of writing, her pretty pullover blouse is still in stock — but as with all things when it comes to the royals — we anticipate it will sell out in no time at all. Best of all, this versatile essential is flattering and comfortable, and comes in standard, petite, and plus size offerings, so no one is left behind.

Shop Markle's exact striped blouse from Anthropologie, or check out similar styles for less below.

Shop Tie-Neck Blouses Inspired by Meghan Markle

