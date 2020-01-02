Today's Your Last Chance to Get Meghan Markle’s Go-To Travel Sneakers on Major Sale

Image zoom Splash

The Duchess of Sussex knows a thing or two about traveling in style and comfort. From the numerous pairs of affordable flats she donned on a royal tour in South Africa to the classic kicks she wore to the Invictus Games, Meghan Markle’s footwear choices for trotting around the globe are always smart and sophisticated. Even her cozy airplane outfits are envious; while crossing the pond to her baby shower in New York City last year, she chose a sporty-chic pair of Adidas UltraBoost sneakers.

If you’re looking to step into the new year in a pair of royal-approved shoes that are equally as cute as they are functional, you’re in luck. We found Meghan’s Adidas UltraBoost sneakers in a bold pink hue on sale for just $121 thanks to Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale event. It’s no wonder why Meghan chooses to travel in the UltraBoost sneakers; the lightweight knit fabric allows for breathable and flexible comfort while the cushioned insoles provides support and stability. As one shopper wrote, “These are like a hug for your feet! They are the perfect balance between cushion and support. I have plantar fasciitis in both feet as well as Achilles tendonitis and my feet feel amazing after a day in these shoes.”

The only catch? This is your last chance to shop the deal — Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale ends tonight, taking the discounted price on Meghan’s Adidas UltraBoost sneakers with it. So if you want to snag a pair of the popular running shoes for a whopping $60 off, you’ll have to act fast!

