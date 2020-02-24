Meghan Markle’s Comfy White Sneakers Never Go on Sale — but They’re Discounted on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

Since stepping into the spotlight, Meghan Markle has become a style icon. So it’s only fitting that she owns a pair of comfy shoes that are equally as iconic: the Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers (which, spoiler alert, are majorly discounted on Amazon right now).

She has been spotted in the original green and white sneakers on several occasions, including once back in 2016 when Prince Harry dropped her off at the airport after spending a week in London, and again in 2017 on the set of Suits. Meghan also owns a newer version of the sustainable, leather-free Stella McCartney x Adidas Originals Stan Smith shoes (no longer available), which she most recently wore in November while visiting the women of Luminary Bakery.

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

But Meghan isn’t the only one who adores this sneaker style. In fact, the Stan Smith sneakers have become a staple in practically every Hollywood A-lister and cool-girl’s closet. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have all worn some iteration of the popular sneakers. Even little Prince Louis owns a pair! While they may be known as more of a fashion staple now, they were originally designed for tennis professionals over 50 years ago. Adidas released its game-changing leather tennis shoes in the early 1960s, naming them after tennis legend — you guessed it — Stan Smith.

Image zoom

Buy It! Adidas Originals Womens Stan Smith Sneaker, $28.21–$69.90 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Apart from their added ankle support (the reason tennis players love them), the white sneakers have a classic tennis shoe silhouette and clean trim that is detailed with three perforated stripes and the iconic Stan Smith logo on the tongue and heel tab. It’s the minimalist design that makes these sneakers easy to pair with pretty much any ensemble, which is the reason fashion girls love them.

RELATED: This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Just Launched Its Best-Selling Flat in New Colors

The Stan Smith sneakers are such a hot commodity that they rarely go on sale and are always excluded from other promotional offers on Adidas’ website. But, for a limited time, you can snag a pair of Meghan’s exact green and white iconic sneakers for up to 63 percent off on Amazon. (Note: To see the discounted price, you’ll have to select your size. Prices will vary based on shoe size). The most you’ll pay is $70 for a pair, which is still a great deal considering the shoes normally retail for $80 on Adidas.com.

Meghan and the rest of the world have made a case for why they stan these Adidas Originals sneakers, so now it’s your turn to see why they’re so loved by adding then to your own shoe rotation. You can also find the navy and white version and a similar Adidas Cloudfoam Advantage CI shoe marked down on Amazon right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals Womens Stan Smith Sneaker, $59.78–$70.48 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker, $44.51–$59.93 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.