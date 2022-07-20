Credit: getty; courtesy gabriela hearst
Meghan Markle Just Made a Case for Easy, Elegant Jumpsuits

This summer, we’re all about one-and-done dressing
By Jennifer Chan July 19, 2022 10:00 PM
Easy does it. 

Just ask Meghan Markle — who recently stepped out alongside Prince Harry in New York City — wearing an elegant, wide-leg jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst. The Duchess of Sussex looked polished and pulled together in the stylish black-and-white ensemble that featured a flattering strapless neckline with a fold-over trim, fitted bodice, and wide-leg pants. With rising temperatures affecting the Big Apple in a big way this summer, we have to believe this breezy little outfit kept her cool while toasting the town.

The mother of two, who flew in earlier that day to honor Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations with Prince Harry, paired her designer look (which retails for a whopping $4,790) with a gorgeous red leather clutch by Bottega Veneta and strappy sandals, and pulled her hair back in a sleek ponytail to beat the heat. And just like that, we're suddenly all about one-and-done dressing just like Meghan.

For starters, we found a very convincing dupe by formal wear designer Jovani, which is currently on sale for $255 (a generous markdown from its original price tag of $550) if you're inspired to channel your inner royal down to the exact detail. It goes without saying that Meghan is known for her tasteful outfits that never go out of style, so if you do choose to invest in this trend, you can breathe easy knowing that this look is one that will certainly stand the test of time. 

Credit: Madame Bridal

Buy It! Jovani Strapless Jumpsuit, $255 (orig. $550); madamebridal.com

If this option is still a little steep for your budget, we also found numerous looks that are much easier on the pocketbook. Lulu's pulled through with a few jumpsuits, including this one with alluring cutouts and side slits along the pant legs to allow for even more airflow on steamy summer nights. 

For a one-piece wonder that can transition from day to night, check out this affordable style from Amazon, which features a cute tie-waist detail to brilliantly cinch your middle while still revealing a sliver of skin. 

Shop more effortless jumpsuits that will make getting dressed this season a breeze.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Socialite Strapless Jumpsuit, $59.97; nordstromrack.com

Credit: Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Edith Strapless Jumpsuit, $68; lulus.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! Susana Monaco Open Back Jumpsuit, $198; revolve.com

Credit: Macys

Buy It! 1. State Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $51.75 (orig. $69); macys.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fixmatti Strapless Jumpsuit, $31.34 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Credit: Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Make Your Statement Jumpsuit, $72; lulus.com

