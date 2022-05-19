Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
There aren't really any rules when it comes to fashion, but there are styles that tend to be more popular during certain seasons. For summer, that's white clothing. The crisp color has become synonymous with warm weather for its breezy aesthetic — and Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about how to style summer whites.
She was photographed over the weekend supporting her husband Prince Harry during a polo tournament in sunny California. For the outing, she wore an oversized white button-down shirt tucked into a pair of white shorts with a brown belt.
First of all, we have to applaud the duchess for wearing an all-white ensemble to a place where grass stains seem inevitable. One of the biggest qualms with the color is that it's prone to stain easily. The other is that materials can oftentimes be see-through if you purchase something cheap. Wearing white clothing can definitely be tricky.
But on the flip side, what's great about it is that pieces are extremely versatile. They can literally be worn with anything in your closet, and Meghan is proof you can even pair both pieces together. Style a pair of white denim shorts with a colorful tank top, an oversized blazer, and wedges for a formal event or throw them on with a graphic tee and sneakers for a more casual look.
There's no shortage of places where you can wear a white button-down shirt. Tuck it into trousers with heels for the office, or let it hang loose and open over a swimsuit as a cover-up at the beach.
While we don't know where Meghan's top and shorts are from, there are plenty of good options available online. Spanx recently unveiled white shorts that aren't see-through thanks to its innovative silver-lining technology that took seven years to create. There's also these super flattering white denim shorts from Madewell that are on sale.
For a top, we suggest this $80 boxy-cut button-down from Everlane or this loose-fitting cotton blouse from AYR (a brand that Oprah loves!) that looks almost identical to Meghan's.
With warm weather on the horizon, now's a good time to refresh your summer whites.
Get the Look:
