Meghan King's Off-the-Rack Wedding Blazer Dress Is Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for $58 on Amazon

While the Unique21 Asymmetric Blazer Dress doesn't have that satin sheen like King's dress, it has a similar lapel style, four button closure, and side pockets. Along with white, it comes in several other colors like lilac, red, and light brown, and has a chic asymmetric hem. Several Amazon shoppers mention that the blazer dress looks "more expensive" than it costs in their reviews, and that they receive "many compliments" while wearing it. A number of people also say that it's versatile enough to be worn everywhere from brunch to an engagement party.