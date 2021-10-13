Meghan King's Off-the-Rack Wedding Blazer Dress Is Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for $58 on Amazon
All eyes are on the non-traditional mini blazer dress that Meghan O'Toole King wore when she tied the knot with President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens on Monday.
King exclusively told Brides that she bought the dress off-the-rack from online retailer Matches Fashion, and decided it was what she felt most comfortable in after "getting caught up in the expectations of tradition" with wedding dresses. The Rasario white satin blazer originally retails for $1,940 and is sold out in white and other colorways at several retailers — but you can find similar options on Amazon starting at $58.
While the Unique21 Asymmetric Blazer Dress doesn't have that satin sheen like King's dress, it has a similar lapel style, four button closure, and side pockets. Along with white, it comes in several other colors like lilac, red, and light brown, and has a chic asymmetric hem. Several Amazon shoppers mention that the blazer dress looks "more expensive" than it costs in their reviews, and that they receive "many compliments" while wearing it. A number of people also say that it's versatile enough to be worn everywhere from brunch to an engagement party.
Buy It! Unique21 Asymmetric Blazer Dress, $58; amazon.com
This long blazer from The Drop is also a good option if you want something that can be worn as a traditional blazer or as a dress. The "classy" blazer comes in white, black, and tan colors, and is available in sizes XXS to 3XL. Customers love that the "quality blazer" stays "wrinkle-free," comes "fully lined," and is a "nice length to cover the bum."
"This blazer is exactly what I hoped for. The drape is fantastic, [it] skims my belly and hips, [and] makes me look slimmer," one shopper wrote. "So comfortable and it gives my outfits that polished look. Dress it up or dress it down; it's versatile and would be great for travel."
Buy It! The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $69.90; amazon.com
We have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more blazer dresses making their wedding debuts this year thanks to King's stylish look. Shop more blazer dresses on Amazon here.
- This Massive Beauty Sale Includes Mandy Moore's Favorite Brow Tint for a Major Discount
- Meghan King's Off-the-Rack Wedding Blazer Dress Is Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for $58 on Amazon
- Reese Witherspoon Revealed the Skincare Essentials She Travels With — Including a Dark Spot-Reversing Serum
- All the Best Furniture Deals from Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet — Up to 73% Off