Meghan King Broke 'Tradition' Wearing Blazer Wedding Dress to Marry President Biden's Nephew Cuffe
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star asked fiancé Cuffe Biden Owens for feedback when she tried on different wedding dresses
Meghan O'Toole King didn't want to go the traditional route when it came to her wedding dress.
For her intimate nuptials on Monday to President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens at Owens' parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, King chose a mini blazer dress bought online at Matches Fashion. She even asked for her husband-to-be's input as she tried on all her options.
"I bought thousands of dollars worth of dresses online — everything from traditional gowns to cocktail dresses off the rack. And, breaking from tradition, I tried all of them on for Cuffe to see," King told Brides exclusively.
Initially, the couple found themselves "getting caught up in the expectations of tradition with the dress," King said. Once she "just decided to wear what felt most like 'me,'" she discovered "the one."
"And, it was the first dress I tried on: a mature blazer dress by Rasario from Matches Fashion online," she said. "I had my dry cleaner pin back the lapels et voilà! My wedding dress was complete."
Though her off-the-rack blazer mini was far from traditional, King kept with the "something new, something old, something borrowed and something blue" theme on her big day.
She borrowed diamond studs from her sister and chose a "classic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pump in my favorite color, blue," King told Brides. She also made sure to spritz on one of her all-time favorite fragrances, Sweet Ash by Snif. Owens opted for a navy Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit and watch given to him by his father, Jack Owens.
As for her makeup, King wanted to "feel as much like 'me' as possible." She said, "I just wanted to look like a better version of myself, but with lashes, of course."
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who had been in Delaware for the weekend, attended the "small, family wedding" at Owens' parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, according to the White House. The Bidens will return to D.C. on Monday afternoon.
Owens, 42, is a Los Angeles-based attorney and the son of the president's sister and close adviser, Valerie Owens, and her husband, Jack. King, 37, is a former cast member on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County. She and her ex-husband, retired baseball star Jim Edmonds share daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3.
Owens and King went public with their relationship just weeks ago, when King posted photos of the pair together on Instagram and called Owens "my man" in the caption.
The reality star told Brides more about their whirlwind romance. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," King said. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."