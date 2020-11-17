Megan Thee Stallion Talks Launching New Fashion Nova Clothing Line with 'Better Representation'

New music, a Fashion Nova clothing line and a college degree — Megan Thee Stallion is doing it all.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old artist teased her debut album, Good News, which drops Friday. However, fans have something to look forward to even sooner with her Fashion Nova collection launching on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the "WAP" rapper said she wanted to make sure her fashion line was representative of all body types.

"I just realized how big of a lack of representation there is for curvier girls, or taller girls, or girls with bigger feet," Megan explained. "Everybody is not just a cookie cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general. Even with short girls, the jeans are made for skinny short girls. It's not just about the model body. It's about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves. I say petite, too, but just the girls with the little representation that's what my collection really caters to."

After years of struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans, the singer said she is particularly looking forward to fans getting their hands on the new denim she came up with for the brand.

"I'm so excited for my fashion line to launch because we're finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris," Megan said.

"So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don't know what you're gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5'8" plus," the artist (who is 5'10") added. "Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it's not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you."

In addition to organizing her Fashion Nova collab and finishing up her album, Megan has been continuing her college degree in health administration with online classes.

"School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started," she explained, as she switched to remote learning amid her career taking off. "I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!"

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion school throwback photo - posted on Instagram in June of 2019 | Credit: Courtesy Megan Thee Stallion

The "Savage" singer said that her late mother and grandmother are her motivation behind finishing her education, which she hopes will help her open up her own assisted living facility one day.

"I have to finish everything I start. I'm not a quitter," Megan added. "What I'm studying is something I'm genuinely passionate about. My grandmother was a teacher; she definitely always pushes me to finish school. When my mother was still alive, she definitely was pushing me to finish college, so I'm definitely going to do it for those two. But I want to open up the assisted living facilities, like I said, and I just have to see this through, cause I really want to see myself accomplish that."