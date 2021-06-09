The rapper's new single "Thot Shit" drops later this week

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music with a Very Cheeky, Sexy-Nurse-Themed Photoshoot: See the Pics!

Megan Thee Stallion has new music on the way, and the teasers look very promising.

On Tuesday, the rapper, 26, posted two Instagram photos of herself dressed as a nurse (well, kind of) with the caption, "3 MORE DAYS UNTIL #THOTSHIT DROPS 💦 presave it now link in my bio."

In true Hot Girl fashion, Megan put a sexy spin on the classic white uniform by wearing a super-short cutout version that left her entire backside exposed. She accessorized with a nursing cap, a white face mask, matching gloves and tie-up heels. For her glam, Megan chose a '90s-inspired French twist hairstyle and a sharp winged eyeliner.

"*cough* *cough* I'm sick 😷🤒 Yasss I need Nurse Meg 😩🔥🥰" one fan joked in the comment section. " YESSSSS WE READY GIRLLL😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥" a second wrote of the new single.

The "Savage" artist also teased "Thot S--t" on Tuesday morning by sharing a promo shot of women standing over a man in sky high platforms. The man is photographed lying next to a half-eaten plate of food, a cereal box called "Tina O's" (named after Megan's alter ego Tina Snow) and a magazine feature on the rapper.

"IM BACK HOTTIES🔥 ADDRESS ME AS MS SNOW ❄️" Megan captioned a third "Thot S--t" promo photo of a women in the same patent leather platforms in what looks to be a science lab.

"MS SNOW😭😭😭😭 welcome back, you have been missed💙💙" one Instagram user wrote.

Aside from teasing new music, the star also marked her return to social media with a sexy swimsuit photoshoot on Monday.

"Hot Girl Summer 😛🔥," the 26-year-old rapper captioned the bikini-clad pics on Twitter, referring to her 2019 song by the same name featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj.

She also shared the snaps of the cobalt blue two-piece (featuring a strappy top and high-waisted thong bottoms) on Instagram, along with selfies showing off her makeup-free complexion and natural curls writing, "While I was away💙"

"Woooow them curls flourishing," one person commented. While a second person quoted Mean Girls, writing, "that's why her hair is so big. it's full of secrets."

Last month, the "Savage" artist made it known that you don't have to be single to participate in Hot Girl Summer when she arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a special guest: her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, marking the couple's first red carpet appearance.

In February, Megan revealed that Fontaine was her "boo."

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said at the time "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan continued.