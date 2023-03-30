Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles in Vintage Paco Rabanne — One of Stylist Law Roach's Final Celebrity Looks

Megan Thee Stallion is channeling a sultry '90s muse.

The "Like a Stallion" rapper, 28, attended The Hollywood Reporter's Power Stylists dinner in a sexy satin two-piece that dates back to Paco Rabanne's 1997 Spring/Summer line. The gold number featured a cinched brassiere with a chained neckline and matching flared pants that had a flirty jeweled cut-out around the waist.

Styled by revered image architect Law Roach, Megan draped her ensemble in a white fur, making her look complete with a voluminous curly afro.

She struck a confident pose and gave fans a full-length look in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday. Roach, who announced his retirement earlier this month, joined the three-time Grammy winner for a few snaps.

"We had this SS 1997 @pacorabanne sitting in the closet waiting for the perfect moment!" she captioned the gallery. "Love you @luxurylaw thank you @juliendossena."

Her collaboration with Roach comes just weeks after he abruptly revealed he was retiring.

The 44-year-old fashion industry tastemaker, who has worked with A-list stars including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer and Issa Rae, announced the news on Instagram in a post that has since been deleted.

"My Cup is empty," Roach wrote alongside an image of the word "Retired."

"Thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years," he continued. "Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all."

Roach then explained that his decision wasn't about fashion itself but the politics of the business. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out," he said.

The day before his shocking announcement, many of Roach's clients, including Megan, appeared on the 2023 Oscars red carpet and at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. The evening marked the "Body" rapper's triumphant return to the red carpet in a gorgeous Bach Mai strapless gown.

She hadn't made a red carpet appearance since her shooting court case ended in December.

Her dress featured an iridescent black pattern, a lace bustier inset and trumpet hem. She finished off her look with Gismondi 1754 jewels, including a diamond choker necklace, diamond chandelier earrings and chunky diamond ring.

Megan amped up her look with big hair and winged black eyeliner. She topped off her makeup with a glossy glam lip and long black nails.

The fashion house shared a video of Megan to Instagram, writing in the caption, "@theestallion in custom @bachmai at the @VanityFair Oscar Party! So proud and honored to dress this #icon and fellow Houstonian. Thank you so much @luxurylaw!"

Roach gushed over the star, writing in his own Instagram caption, "And just like that she's back….. call her no waist Meg."