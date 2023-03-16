Megan Thee Stallion Is Back on Instagram in a Big Way with New Set of Makeup-Free Swimsuit Photos

We've missed you, Meg

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 16, 2023 03:46 PM
Megan Thee Stallion Commits to Return to Instagram With New Set of Sultry Selfies
Photo: Megan Thee Stallion Instagram

"She's backkk!"

After taking a social media hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion is returning to her regularly scheduled programming on Instagram — and her fans couldn't be more excited.

On Tuesday she returned to the platform with a photo of her Vanity Fair Oscars party ensemble, and since then, the rap superstar is doubling down with her first set of selfies since October of last year.

The 10-part selfie set gave us a glimpse into what the star's life looked like during her break from social media, red carpets and music following racist, misogynistic and hateful comments hurled towards her during the height and aftermath of her appearance in California's trial against Tory Lanez.

The first of the ultra-flattering photos showed Meg lounging on what looks like a pool chair while wearing a neon pink swimsuit with a heart charm in the center. She followed that bikini pic with another where the star is sitting under a cabana in a one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out on her chest and stomach. The criss-cross one-piece featured graphic depictions of a canyon on top and cool blue waters on the bottom, also showing off her shiny belly-button piercing.

Of course, they weren't all swimsuit pics. The "Hot Girl Summer" singer showed off her belly button piercing once more when she posed for a mirror selfie post-workout in form-fitting Nike clothing. After another beachside pool pic, the star showed off her gold glam in a full-face makeup selfie. In the snap, she donned another Nike top with layers of gold necklaces while letting the camera see her glistening gold eyeshadow and curls framing her face.

The photo set also saw Meg beachside drinking out of a coconut, mid-workout with sweat still streaming down her face, in a full warm-toned outfit complete with golden swirl charms on her ears and neck, more glam pictures and one of her biting her chrome nails while wearing a bucket hat.

Megan Thee Stallion Commits to Return to Instagram With New Set of Sultry Selfies
Megan Thee Stallion Instagram

Fans and friends of the star praised the rapper for her selfies and also for making her long-awaited return to social media.

Chloë commented, "youre so damn pretty meg 🥹🥹," Halle Berry commented two hearts, Zendaya chimed in with a "😍" and even the Bratz account left a note, "Welcome back bestie we missed you 👄💜🫶"

With her return to social media, fans are anticipating new music from the rap superstar, especially after she told ET on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet that she is working on a "new album."

