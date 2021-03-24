Megan Thee Stallion Takes Fans on Her 'Natural Hair Journey' and Shows Off Her Lengthy Curls

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The rapper's been on a #HotGirlHairJourney since the beginning of the year

Megan Thee Stallion may rock wigs and weaves for epic performances or magazine covers, but off stage, the "Hot Girl" rapper has been steadily working on growing out her natural, textured curls — and she's sharing her progress with fans.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winner gave a hair update in an Instagram video showing her long, cascading coils being rinsed in the sink with the help of a stylist. "Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth 😛🔥," the star, 26, said.

Megan's friends and followers were inspired by the way she's sharing her hair journey. "Girl you are such an inspiration! We've never seen anything like it! BODY GOALS! HAIR GOALS! LIFE GOALS! 😢❤️ thank you for your transparency. #HotGirlForLife! 💯," standup comedian Jasmin Brown commented. Actress Skai Jackson agreed saying, "Pretty natural hair 😍."

One of the rapper's fans said: "Okay length always great but can we look at the HEALTH. OKAY CONSISTENT TEXTURE GOALS."

Others were so impressed by Megan's hair health, they assumed she was wearing a wig before reading the Instagram caption. "i thought this was a wig 😍," said one fan.

Earlier this year, the rapper told her Instagram followers that one of her "most important goals" of 2021 is to take care of her natural hair, so she asked fans to recommend Black-owned hair care brands that she should try.

She later revealed she was committing to using Mielle Organics and shared a how-to video using her favorite item, Mielle Organics Rice Water Moisturizing Hair Milk, which she said "keep my curls moisturized and far from being dry!"