Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Expert Makeup Tips — Including Why She Loves a Bold Eye Look

The rapper recommends making your eyeshadow pop because "you want your man to know your eyes are big so he knows you see everything"

In the clip, Megan, 25, shows fans and followers how to achieve the sharp blue cut crease and winged liner combo she rocked in her Revlon campaign debut.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Megan's "you're getting nothing past me" eye look involves layering warm-tone brown and blue colors in the crease, carving out the lid space with a light shade of concealer and smoking out the lower lash line with brown shadow to make the eyes pop.

"I want these boys to know I see everything," she says. "You want your man to know your eyes are big so he knows you see everything."

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion/Youtube

After cutting the crease, Megan applies a shimmery bone color all over the lid. "You really want this to pop," she says, adding, "I want to walk in the club and the boys be like, "Oh my god, your eyes are popping!'"

And don't be shy about packing on the pigment here because Megan recommends being the "shiniest b**** in the club at all times."

She completes the eye look with flawlessly-executed winged liner and a bit of inner corner highlight.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion/Youtube

Another important step in the "WAP" rapper's makeup routine is using a light shade of foundation (instead of concealer) under her eyes because "concealer usually cracks" after hours of sitting on her naturally oily skin.

Megan lines her lips with a warm chocolate shade, then applies a pale pink shade to the center parts and blends the two colors together to create the perfect pout.

Image zoom Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Revlon

The rapper adds dramatic false lashes, some matte face powder to control excess oil and plenty of lipgloss to top off the look.