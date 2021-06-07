The rapper posed in a cobalt blue two-piece, rocking a makeup-free look and her natural curls

Megan Thee Stallion Marks the Official Start of Hot Girl Summer with Sexy Bikini Pics

The queen of "Hot Girl Summer" is kicking off the new season with a sexy swimsuit photo shoot.

After taking a brief break from posting her signature jaw-dropping Instagram content, Megan Thee Stallion reminded the world that Hot Girl Summer is officially here — and she's still the leader in the category — with a series of stunning swimsuit photos on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Megan Thee Stallion/instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Megan Thee Stallion/instagram

"Hot Girl Summer 😛🔥," the 26-year-old rapper captioned the bikini-clad pics on Twitter, referring to her 2019 song by the same name featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj.

She also shared the snaps of the cobalt blue two-piece (featuring a strappy top and high-waisted thong bottoms) on Instagram, along with selfies showing off her makeup-free complexion and natural curls writing, "While I was away💙"

Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Megan Thee Stallion/instagram

"Woooow them curls flourishing," one person commented. While a second person quoted Mean Girls, writing, "that's why her hair is so big. it's full of secrets."

Last month, the "Savage" artist made it known that you don't have to be single to participate in Hot Girl Summer when she arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a special guest: her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, marking the couple's first red carpet appearance.

The pair dazzled in matching beige outfits. Megan wore a short gold embellished dress, matching pumps and VRAI mixed cuff rings, while her date wore a khaki, utility-inspired suit and sunglasses.

It was a big night for the rap star who won the best collaboration award for her track "Savage" with Beyoncé.

iHeartRadio 2021 Arrivals Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

"I really want to thank the hotties because without y'all I would be nothing," she said, before adding, "I want to thank my grandma for believing in me also. Everything I do I do for my family, for the hotties and for myself."

In February, Megan revealed that Fontaine was her "boo."

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said at the time "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan continued.