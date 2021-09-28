The couple models new pieces from the Coach x Schott NYC collaboration, featuring Coach shearling from the brand's fall 2021 "With Friends" collection

Megan Thee Stallion Stars in Her First Campaign with Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine for New Coach Collab

Summer may be over but Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi Fontaine are heating up.

The superstar and her rapper boyfriend star in a campaign for a new all-American collaboration between Coach and Schott NYC (the apparel company famous for producing the first leather motorcycle jacket style). Launching today, the Coach x Schott NYC line features Coach shearling from the brand's fall 2021 "With Friends" collection.

In the campaign, photographed by Chrisean Rose, Megan and Fontaine are joined by their close friends including beauty influencer Queenie, jewelry designer Jae, internet personality Daren and hairstylist Kellon Deryck.

COACH INTRODUCES COACH X SCHOTT NYC COLLECTION With Campaign Starring Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Courtesy Coach

The group models an assortment of coats, bags, heels and slides in shearling styles from the new collaboration. The cozy pieces — inspired by early street style and documentaries of New York City in the late 70s and early 80s — reflect a celebration of past and present, much like the "With Friends" collection, according to Coach.

"It was so fun getting Pardi, and my friends together, and we had such a blast at this shoot," Megan shares. "All the clothes are fire, and it was great how each person's personality came through with each look."

Adds Coach Creative Director, Stuart Vevers: "This new collaboration is a celebration of authentic, iconic American style and the craftsmanship of New York City. It is inspired by people – past and present who embody what it means to be an individual and who inspire us. Partnering with Schott, Megan and her friends on this campaign was important to my vision for the house."

Coach x Schott NYC marks the first joint campaign for the couple. Megan, a Coach ambassador who made her debut in the brand's "Wonder For All" 2019 holiday campaign, revealed that Fontaine was her "boo" back in February.

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said at the time. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan continued.