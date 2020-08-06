"We definitely have some hot things coming soon for all my hotties and I’m so excited to for all of y’all to live bold with me," the rapper (who did her own makeup for the photoshoot!) said on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Is Revlon's Newest Global Brand Ambassador: See Her First Campaign Photos

Megan Thee Stallion often wows fans with sultry eyeshadow looks, snatched wing liner, ultra-glossy lipstick and false lashes so long they practically touch her eyebrows. And now, the 25-year-old rapper and makeup lover has landed her first major beauty gig: global brand ambassador of Revlon.

“I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, said in a statement. “To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion Taylor Hill/WireImage

The “Savage” artist joins a dynamic group of Revlon brand ambassadors including Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, Sofia Carson, Jessica Jung, Adwoa Aboah and Eniola Abioro, and will begin appearing on behalf of the iconic brand across various platforms beginning this month.

“Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she’s only going to continue to rise to new heights," Revlon global brand president Silvia Galfo said in a statement. “When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back.

Galfo continued: "She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family.”

On Thursday, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared the exciting news on Instagram and teased upcoming projects in the caption.

“HOTTIES YOU ARE LOOKING AT REVLON’S NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” she wrote alongside two campaign photos in which she is rocking a cut crease and space buns. “we definitely have some hot things coming soon for all my hotties and I’m so excited to for all of y’all to live bold with me #revlonxmeg @revlon”

And in a second Instagram post, Megan revealed that she did the pastel-toned eyeshadow look herself.

"Makeup by me 💄Hair by @kellonderyck 💇🏽‍♀️ #revlonxmeg," she captioned two selfies.

Many of the star's famous friends congratulated Megan — and complimented her impressive makeup skills! — in the comment section.

"You’re the hottie!" Cara Delevingne said. While Keke Palmer added, "Girl I love it! The hair is so fab I just canttttt"

"Congratulations @theestallion 💖💖💖 " Naomi Campbell wrote.

The announcement comes just weeks after Megan revealed she was "thankful to be alive" after being injured in a July shooting.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote on Instagram. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."