She Slays! Megan Thee Stallion Hits the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet in an Animal Print Dress

Megan Thee Stallion came to slay the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, stepping out in an animal print dress with a bejeweled neckline and a slit that revealed another animal print along the lining.

She accessorized with statement earrings, major bracelets, strappy black sandals and a multicolor manicure. Prior to the show, she shared a close-up video of her fierce cat eye, which makeup artist Lauren Child created for the musician using Revlon products, on her Instagram Story. (Megan is a spokeswoman for the brand.)

"For Megan's Grammys red carpet look, we were inspired by graphic shapes and tropical temperatures. Complimenting her animal print dress, we made her ultra-black and dramatic cat eye the focus," said Child in a press release. Fun fact: to create the golden bronze highlights on the high points of her face and body, Child used Megan's very own Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette in the shades Heat Wave and Bring The Heat.

Megan, 27, is still nominated for a Grammy tonight (best rap performance for Thot Sh*t) and is also presenting.

Grammy Awards Arrivals Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Last year, the star took home four Grammys, including best new artist, best rap song, best record and best rap performance — a victory she shared alongside Beyoncé.

Their "Savage" remix won the Grammy Award for best rap song during Sunday's ceremony, beating out "The Bigger Picture" by Lil Baby, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch, "Laugh Now Cry Later" by Drake featuring Lil Durk and "Rockstar" by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch.

The two took to the stage together, holding hands, before Megan made an emotional speech where she thanked Beyoncé for her support.

"First of all, I have to keep thanking God because without God none of us would be here today. I also want to say congratulations to everybody because all of these songs were amazing," Megan said. "Music really helped all of us get through the pandemic. I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé."

"If you know me, you have to know ever since I was little, you know that when I grow up I'm going to be like the rap-Beyoncé. That was my goal. I love her work ethic, I love how she is, I love the way she carried herself."

That night, Megan wowed in a show-stopping, strapless neon orange Dolce & Gabbana gown belted above the waist featuring a thigh-high slit, dramatic train and voluminous bow at the back.

She brought even more glamour to the high-fashion ensemble with over 220 carats of Chopard jewels, including a diamond necklace, large circular diamond studs and sparkling diamond bracelets. She completed the look with a pair of gem embellished orange heels by Dolce & Gabbana.

Megan was all smiles as she modeled her look on the Grammys red carpet, showing off her long beige-nude manicure and twisted up-do hairstyle.

MEgan Thee Stallion Credit: DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Megan and her hairstylist Kellon Deryck were inspired by "Hollywood glam" for the night. "Dolce & Gabbana created the dress for her and we followed the vibe," he told PEOPLE.

"It's my first time at the Grammys and I just really wanted to pop. I just wanted to look like a Grammy," Megan told Giuliana Rancic on E!'s pre-Grammys red carpet show. "I manifested this. I've always been a fan of Dolce so when we had the opportunity to come together and do this, we did."

Megan's 2022 Grammy moment comes after she took the stage at the 94th annual Academy Awards. The rapper joined the Disney universe with her own special verse in "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto. For her performance, Megan looked as glamorous as ever in a ruffled orange number that featured sheer detailing and jeweled accents.

Earlier, on the red carpet, the rapper sparkled in a blue form-fitting strapless gown with a cutout, high slit and flowing train. The rapper, 27, sparkled in a blue form-fitting strapless gown with a cutout, high slit and flowing train