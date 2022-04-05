Megan Thee Stallion is set to take the stage at the highly anticipated music festival this month

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Fresh Faced Selfie as She Vows to Not 'Wear Makeup Until Coachella'

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her natural glow!

On Monday, the rapper, 27, posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, and told her followers she'll be going without glam until 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival later this month.

"I'm really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella," Megan wrote alongside the pic, which shows the sun hitting her face, showing off her clear skin.

The rapper is set to take the stage at Coachella, which kicks off on April 15 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. She joins an impressive lineup of stars, which also includes: Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Finneas and more. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles serve as headliners. Kanye West was also set to headline, but pulled out of the festival this week.

MEgan Thee Stallion Credit: DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Megan's no-makeup moment comes after she had a glamorous weekend at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The star, who was nominated for best rap performance and took home four Grammys last year, slayed the red carpet in an animal print dress from Roberto Cavalli. The look featured a bejeweled neckline and a slit that revealed another animal print along the lining.

She accessorized with statement earrings, major bracelets, strappy black sandals and a multicolor manicure. Prior to the show, she shared a close-up video of her fierce cat eye, which makeup artist Lauren Child created for the musician using Revlon products, on her Instagram Story. (Megan is a spokeswoman for the brand.)

Megan later slipped into two different black figure-hugging dresses — one of which was featured in a bit with Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

While presenting the best new artist, the two previous winners (Lipa in 2019, Megan in 2021) — recreated an iconic moment between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

Like Houston and Carey before them, the "Sweetest Pie" collaborators stepped on stage wearing matching outfits — only instead of the divas' understated brown dresses, Megan and Dua wore black and gold ensembles by Donatella Versace.

"You stole my look!" Megan said, before Dua, 26, explained, "Well, I was told I had the exclusive. I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."

The designer herself then stepped onto the stage and ripped off fabric from the skirt to reveal two distinct looks just like Houston and Carey did more than 20 years ago. In the process, Donatella declared, "These are my girls!"

"Thank you, Donatella," said Megan. "Now we both look like winners."

In a release, Versace acknowledged that the moment was a tribute to Houston and Carey's legendary "diva off" at the MTV Video Music Awards.