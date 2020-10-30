Megan Thee Stallion Strips Down for Savage X Fenty Holiday Lingerie Campaign: 'My Bankroll Thick'

Megan Thee Stallion is ringing in the holiday season with a sexy Savage X Fenty campaign.

The "Savage" artist, 25, has had a close relationship with Rihanna's label since becoming an official ambassador for Savage X Fenty in May. And the pair are continuing their partnership into the holiday 2020 season with the drop of Stallion's stunning new campaign images which show her dripping in diamonds and decked out in some jaw-dropping lingerie.

All glammed up with her hair pulled into a high ponytail and crystal jewels glued above her eyelids, Stallion modeled pieces she hand-picked herself for the "Pearls of Love" Xtra VIP Box, which will be available for purchase starting Nov. 1. For the shoot, she specifically chose the String of Pearls Cupless Bralette and matching Garter Belt worn with a black Daisy Lace Triangle Bralette.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Savage X Fenty

"My bank roll thi thi THICK 🤑 New @savagexfenty #savagexmeg," the rapper said on Instagram alongside the campaign photos.

Rihanna shook up the fashion industry this fall by unveiling her second Savage X Fenty collection with a virtual lingerie show that streamed on Prime Video. As the brand was built on, the spectacular was a celebration of all bodies and backgrounds, featuring stars like Lizzo, Demi Moore, Bella Hadid and more.