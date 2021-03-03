The rapper and the Euphoria star stripped down for Calvin Klein's Spring 2021 "Blank Canvas" campaign

Hot girl summer came early this year — thanks to Calvin Klein's Spring 2021 campaign starring the one and only hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion, and the equally attractive, Jacob Elordi.

Entitled "Blank Canvas," the black-and-white campaign, shot by famed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, highlights the label's denim and undergarments essentials like the classic white tee and iconic monogrammed underwear that "embrace Calvin Klein's minimalism as a canvas for creative exploration." (Because who is wearing pants right now anyway?)

Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos, storyteller Janaya "Future" Khan, musician Koffee, skate collective Queer Skate LA, singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, musician and skateboarder Sage Elsesser and dancer Vinson Fraley are also featured alongside the "Body" rapper, 25, and the Euphoria actor, 23.

"Blank Canvas" comes after Megan earned a Grammy nomination for her debut studio album, Good News, which dropped in November. In February, she opened up about her journey to stardom on the March cover of Harper's Bazaar.

"I'm realizing I don't have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I'm getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin," the "Savage" rapper told the magazine. "I know that I'm a person that everybody looks to and they're like, 'Oh, Megan, she's a confident woman. She's so strong.' But you have to go through things to become that person."

"Even though I'm not working a traditional job, I still treat it like, 'This is work. I need to work hard for this. I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion,'" she explained. "I feel like I know what comes with my job. If I took everything personal, then I would probably be somewhere curled up in the corner."