Megan Mullally Reveals Designers Won't Dress Her for SAG Awards, Christian Siriano Steps Up to the Plate

Megan Mullally is currently gearing up to host the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, and in addition to the script and the jokes, she has to find herself a red carpet dress for the occasion.

In a candid new Instagram post, Mullally confirmed the news that she’s hosting and explained that she’s currently on the hunt for the perfect red carpet dress — without the help of a stylist or free designer gowns.

“Looks like i will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that i will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT,” Mullally captioned a photo of herself on the red carpet. “Designers do not send me dresses.”

So instead of wearing free gowns, she’s taking matters into her own hands and scouring online stores for a dress. Unfortunately, her hunt is off to a bad start.

“I’m online scrolling through the gowns sections of various websites- which i know how to do pretty well at this point- and then i tried to order something from saks fifth avenue and they cancelled my order 😂 oh, the glamor of it all,” she wrote. “In other news, hosting this great show honoring amazing actors is going to be cool, and i may get to meet olivia coleman. please send jokes!”

Instead of jokes, that post has actually garnered her a lot of dresses! Fashion designer Christian Siriano commented on the photo writing, “I would love to dress you!”

Million Dollar Matchmaker‘s Patti Stanger commented and tagged designer Marc Bouwer writing, “@marcbouwer help a stunning sister out! X”

Bouwer replied: “@pattistanger yes. We have dressed the gorgeous Megan before. Would love to create a beautiful gown just for her. But would love to get paid too. Designers work is often taken of granted. I mean would you borrow a sandwich? Love being paid for what I do. And love making my clients beautiful. Such a win in. Megan call me. Or DM.”

A fellow red carpet goer, Emily V Gordon, who wrote The Big Sick, weighed in. “I went through this for an entire awards season. Five events a week and I dressed myself the whole time. You won’t need help after this post, but on the off chance you want better sites to peruse and hard fought connections at those sites, hi I’m here!”

Will Mullally go with Siriano? Purchase a Marc Bouwer design? Stick with a gown from Saks? We’ll have to wait to find out!

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.