Megan Moroney and Kylie Morgan Rock Same Green Dress at the 2023 CMT Awards

Megan Moroney and Kylie Morgan wore the same metallic green Retrofete mini dress to the country show

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 2, 2023 10:21 PM
Kylie Morgan attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas, Megan Moroney attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Kylie Morgan, Megan Moroney (L, R). Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty (2)

Great minds think alike for Megan Moroney and Kylie Morgan!

The country singers both wore the same metallic green Retrofete mini dress to the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin on Sunday night.

Moroney, 25, completed the look with a pair of shiny green high-heeled platform shoes, while Morgan, 28, opted for a thinner pair of gladiator-style heels.

The stars were also both up for breakthrough female video of the year: Moroney for "Tennessee Orange" and Morgan for "If He Wanted to He Would."

Moroney, who performed at Ram Trucks Side Stage, wound up taking home the prize.

The singer-songwriter opened up to PEOPLE in October about "Tennessee Orange," her breakthrough hit, and said she'd never "realized how special the song would be."

"It was one of those things where I'd worked on for so long and I didn't know if it was good or not," she said. "Then we decided last minute when we got the opportunity from Spotify to put it out. And it's crazy. I'm new to all of this. But I'm like, this is cool."

And in case you were wondering — it is a true story. Since the song's release, fans have speculated that the song is about country star Morgan Wallen, who's from Knoxville, Tennessee and has been seen interacting with her on social media.

Moroney, however, said in October that she prefers to keep the blue-eyed boy anonymous. "I always say I cannot confirm or deny who the song is about," she teased. "And I don't think I'll ever tell anyone who the song is about because I told the story in the song. So that would be giving it away too much!"

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are airing live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2 on CBS and Paramount+.

