Megan Fox Proves Her Love for the Naked Dress (and Machine Gun Kelly!) at 'GQ' Party

Megan Fox just brought her skin-baring style to the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party.

The actress, 36, stunned on the carpet alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, wearing one of her favorite styles, a naked, sparkly black sheer dress made out of a type of fishnet fabric.

Fox accessorized the look with matching black platform Santoni sandals and a crystal 'Mini Pretzel' bag from the Yuzefi x Millie collaboration. She pulled her hair up in a messy, big bun with loose tendrils framing her face, a style popularized in the '90s.

Kelly matched his fiancé with the black theme for the most part, wearing a black high neck Dolce & Gabbana shirt that bared a small section of his chest and black and gold leopard print pants with black boots. However, he added in some lighter colors as well, wearing a long beige coat to tie the look together and silver jewelry.

Presley Ann/Getty

The duo was spotted at the party hanging out with their good friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who also opted for a black theme.

Kardashian bared some skin with a sparkly long-sleeved blouse that had a sheer peekaboo line from the top of her neck to her stomach, while Barker wore a black spiked leather jacket with various prints and matching black pants.

The couples even posed for a relaxed photo together with Kelly slinging an arm around Fox's shoulder and Kardashian and Barker leaning in to each other.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

This isn't the first time Fox has opted to wear a naked dress. She infamously rocked a sheer custom Mugler midi dress with an embellished thong underneath during her appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with her beau.

Kelly, who wore a bright red metallic Dolce & Gabbana suit to match, told MTV during the pre-show that he and Fox often coordinate their looks and she had called the shots for that specific event.

"It's 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night," Kelly said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The couple – who announced their engagement in January – is known for their bold and sexy looks.

In June, at the premiere of MGK's new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, the duo memorably wore matching pink looks. Fox sported a short pink cut out dress with pink hair and the "Bloody Valentine" singer wore a bright pink and blue sweater with white pants to match.

For the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Fox and Kelly went back to black, with Kelly wearing a sleek black suit and Fox wearing a sexy black Mugler gown with a crisscross cutout bodice and sheer ruched skirt.

The two have also posted multiple coordinated looks over the past few years on their social media.