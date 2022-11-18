Megan Fox Proves Her Love for the Naked Dress (and Machine Gun Kelly!) at 'GQ' Party

The couple were spotted at the soirée with their good friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 18, 2022 04:31 PM
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Megan Fox just brought her skin-baring style to the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party.

The actress, 36, stunned on the carpet alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, wearing one of her favorite styles, a naked, sparkly black sheer dress made out of a type of fishnet fabric.

Fox accessorized the look with matching black platform Santoni sandals and a crystal 'Mini Pretzel' bag from the Yuzefi x Millie collaboration. She pulled her hair up in a messy, big bun with loose tendrils framing her face, a style popularized in the '90s.

Kelly matched his fiancé with the black theme for the most part, wearing a black high neck Dolce & Gabbana shirt that bared a small section of his chest and black and gold leopard print pants with black boots. However, he added in some lighter colors as well, wearing a long beige coat to tie the look together and silver jewelry.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Presley Ann/Getty

The duo was spotted at the party hanging out with their good friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who also opted for a black theme.

Kardashian bared some skin with a sparkly long-sleeved blouse that had a sheer peekaboo line from the top of her neck to her stomach, while Barker wore a black spiked leather jacket with various prints and matching black pants.

The couples even posed for a relaxed photo together with Kelly slinging an arm around Fox's shoulder and Kardashian and Barker leaning in to each other.

Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>
Vivien Killilea/Getty

This isn't the first time Fox has opted to wear a naked dress. She infamously rocked a sheer custom Mugler midi dress with an embellished thong underneath during her appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with her beau.

Kelly, who wore a bright red metallic Dolce & Gabbana suit to match, told MTV during the pre-show that he and Fox often coordinate their looks and she had called the shots for that specific event.

"It's 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night," Kelly said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The couple – who announced their engagement in January – is known for their bold and sexy looks.

In June, at the premiere of MGK's new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, the duo memorably wore matching pink looks. Fox sported a short pink cut out dress with pink hair and the "Bloody Valentine" singer wore a bright pink and blue sweater with white pants to match.

For the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Fox and Kelly went back to black, with Kelly wearing a sleek black suit and Fox wearing a sexy black Mugler gown with a crisscross cutout bodice and sheer ruched skirt.

The two have also posted multiple coordinated looks over the past few years on their social media.

Related Articles
khloe kardashian; kim kardashian; kourtney kardashian; kendall jenner; kylie jenner; kourtney's wedding
See Every Major Style Moment from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian Wears Abs-Baring Gown as She Joins Kim Kardashian (Dressed in Vinyl!) at CFDA Awards
Cher, Gigi and Regina Hall
Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Poke Fun at Age Gap with Cheeky Anna Nicole Smith Halloween Costume
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos); Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee during Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Grand Opening Party Hosted by Peter Morton at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by S. Granitz/WireImage)
Megan Fox and MGK Channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at Star-Studded Casamigos Halloween Party
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Pam and Tommy Vibes in '90s-Inspired Looks and Matching Hats
2022 Billboard Music Awards Couples
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Couple Style Moments
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Husband Travis Barker's Boxers Under Her Dress — See the Pic!
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Machine Gun Kelly arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Marrow Fine
Marrow Fine Debuts Machine Gun Kelly Ring Line with Diamonds from His $30K Billboard Music Awards Manicure
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Pull Off Matching Looks At Local Truck Stop
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wear Matching All-Black Outfits While Visiting a Truck Stop
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox and Colson Baker "Machine Gun Kelly" attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere
Megan Fox Rocks Pink Hair to Match Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at His 'Life in Pink' Premiere
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Do Their Trademark Tongue Kiss Front Row at Her Boohoo Show
Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra
Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses