Megan Fox Serves Up Some 'Summer Limeade' in Abs-Baring Neon Outfit at Machine Gun Kelly's Concert

The Jacquemus look showed off Fox's toned stomach and complemented her long, dark hair. She added a small clutch in another shade of green to complete her look.

The concert, at the Kia Forum located in L.A., was attended by a number of stars, including Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian , Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun, and Addison Rae and her new beau Omer Fedi.

Along with the collection, which Fox co-designed with Riley, the company released a statement that said "fashion should be daring, inclusive and empowering."

"Partnering with Boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life," Fox said of the collab. "Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold — two things I personally try to embody with my style choices. Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I'm excited for everyone to rock it in their own way."