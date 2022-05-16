"Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex," Megan Fox wrote to her stylist in a text message

Megan Fox Tells Stylist She Cut a Hole in Her Blue Jumpsuit to 'Have Sex' with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox won't let anything get in her way of having a good time with fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Monday morning, the actress, 36, shared an Instagram slideshow of photos and videos, which show her rocking a sparkly blue jumpsuit while in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

It was also in the carousel that Fox revealed she had to alter the ensemble to participate in a certain NSFW activity with Kelly, 32. In a screen grab of a text message thread, the Jennifer's Body star asked her stylist: "Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex?"

In response, her stylist wrote: "I hate you" alongside three laughing emojis, before adding, "I'll fix it."

Fox and Kelly — who met while filming their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass — announced their engagement in January.

Kelly delivered a special performance at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, where he hit the stage and dedicated his song, "Twin Flame," to Fox. "I wrote this song for my wife," he said, sparking speculation the couple tied the knot.

Near the end of his emotional performance, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, took a moment to announce another dedication, saying: "And this is for our unborn child."

"Go to sleep / I'll see you in my dreams / This changes everything / Now I have to set you free," he sang, as the sound of a heartbeat followed shortly after.

Kelly tweeted about the ballad after the award show, writing that it "broke my heart to sing the end of that song." He added in a second tweet: "i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later. beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight."

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the BBMAs, the star revealed he had played the moving track for Fox when he first wrote it.

"It's like it's all meant to be," he said. Added Fox, who has often referred to her beau as her twin flame: "There's like super special secret meaning to the song as well. So I'm sure I will be [emotional], but I can't cry and f--- up this eyeliner."

In their first joint interview as a couple, Fox called MGK her "twin flame" and said that they had felt an instant connection on set.