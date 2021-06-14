Megan Fox Steps Out in Braless, Sheer, Crystal-Covered Top

Megan Fox is taking the term "business casual" to new heights

Megan Fox is continuing her sexy style streak and putting her own creative twist on the term "business-casual."

On Friday, the Transformers actress was spotted leaving a photo shoot in Los Angeles, teaming her oversize black blazer with a sheer crystal-covered netted top from Tre by Natalie Ratabesi - sans bra.

She paired the sexy-business look with casual jogger-style denim pants (also from Tre by Natalie Ratabesi) and a strappy black and white Alexandre Birman sandals.

Most recently, Fox has been stepping out with her rockstar boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, in a slew of coordinating couples looks.

mega fox, machine gun kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

A month ago, Kelly, né Colson Baker, and Fox brought Barbie and Ken vibes to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Fox sported a bubblegum pink jumpsuit that featured a straight neckline and micro-spaghetti straps, while Kelly donned a white suit accented with pink butterfly appliqués that matched Fox's jumpsuit perfectly.

A week earlier, the two attended the Billboard Music Awards where they continued to show their matching - and sexy - significant other style.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

They sported monochromatic black looks, with Fox in a sexy and risqué Mugler bodice that featured a crisscross cutout bodice and ruched mini skirt (from the Spring/Summer 21 collection), while Baker rocked a deconstructed Balmain blazer with an unbuttoned and untucked white shirt.

In May, the couple - who first met on the set of the upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass - also coordinated for a night out celebrating Fox's 35th birthday. The actress opted for a monochromatic look featuring a red hot pantsuit with matching bra underneath and platform sandals. Kelly wore a navy-blue turtleneck, gray slacks and black boots with red shoelaces that, of course, complemented Fox's ensemble.