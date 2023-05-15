Megan Fox Wears the Sexiest Suit You've Ever Seen on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover

Megan Fox is making a splash!

The actress is one of four cover stars of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue, wearing a barely there suit in the lush waters of the Dominican Republic, where her photo shoot took place.

"Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," the mom of three told the outlet. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me."

Fox, 36, even admitted that she manifested this gig into reality — and she's stoked to see it come to life.

Greg Swales/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Her swimsuit for the cover is made of gold coins and an intricate body chain that leaves little to the imagination and allows Fox's tattoos and curves to stand out.

While smoldering for Greg Swales' camera, Fox lets her brunette hair fly free around her while the water splashes at her knees.

"What I most want people to know is that I'm a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast," Fox, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"Our goal with the 2023 issue is to continue to evoke captivating and thought-provoking conversations," said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief. "While the industry wavers on its arbitrary notion of beauty, our issue has stayed the course, showcasing the women of today, the women shaping the future. This year, we're featuring an extremely diverse group of women starting with our cover models, who are collectively the most unapologetic women from different walks of life who continue to forge their own paths on their own terms."

Day went on to describe Fox as a "superwoman with superpowers," adding, "She's intelligent, boundary-breaking and strong, fighting against the constant objectification she's endured from the industry."

Other cover stars include Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader. Check out all of Fox's swimsuit shots on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's website and grab a copy of the magazine, on newsstands on May 18.