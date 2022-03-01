Megan Fox posed for two glam selfies and joked that she could be a "new member" of girl group Spice Girls

Megan Fox 'Offers' Herself to Spice Girls as a Very Sexy 'BDSM' Spice

Megan Fox is spicing it up with her latest look.

The actress, 35, posted a sultry pair of selfies to Instagram Monday, showing off a black mesh outfit and glam makeup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fox styled her hair half-up, half-down, with two sections tied back on either side of her face and her hair parted in the middle. The Jennifer's Body star completed the look with lush lashes, white eyeliner and nude lipstick.

"Offering myself to the spice girls if they are in need of a new member. BDSM spice," Fox said of the shots.

megan fox spice girl Credit: megan fox/ instagram

Her latest post follows the news that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly welcomed a new pet to their pack. On Monday, Kelly, 31, introduced their new kitten, who they named Whiskey.

The "Emo Girl" singer posted a carousel of photos of Whiskey — who appears to be a Savannah cat — with himself and his fiancée. In one of the pics, the couple twinned in matching cheetah-print outfits with their new favorite feline.

"Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️," Kelly captioned the snaps.

Kelly and Fox adopted their new pet not long after they hit a milestone in their relationship by getting engaged. The "Bloody Valentine" singer proposed to Fox in January while the couple was vacationing in Puerto Rico.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote on Instagram at the time. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."