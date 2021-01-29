Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spark Engagement Buzz: See Her Huge Ring

The couple went public with their romance last summer — and have been inseparable ever since

Things seem to be getting even more serious between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple sparked engagement speculation after they were spotted out together in New York City with the actress wearing a massive, blingy ring on her left hand.

Ahead of Kelly's performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the couple, who began dating last summer, was photographed in N.Y.C. on Thursday. Fox, 34, bundled up for the cold East Coast weather in a long black coat, jeans and boots. But what really stood out about her outfit wasn't the hot-pink cat ear headband she accessorized with — it was the enormous engagement-like ring on her left hand.

As Kelly, 30, and Fox ushered out of their hotel, the actress gave a quick flash of the sparkler.

Reps for Fox and Kelly have not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fox and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass and went Instagram official with their relationship in July 2020. They hit another big couple milestone in October when he was introduced to her children, Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards one month later.

The day before Thanksgiving, Fox to the final step to end her marriage to ex-husband Brian Austin Green (with whom she shares her three children) by filing for divorce. Green confirmed the two had separated in May.

Insiders told PEOPLE that despite the short time Kelly and Fox have spent together, they are committed to creating a future together.