Megan Fox Shows Off New Bob Hairstyle and Her Figure in Tiny Orange Bikini — See the Photos!

Megan Fox posted a series of shots on her Instagram Story Friday, showing off a new blonde bob and her toned figure in a tiny orange bikini

Megan Fox is rocking a new hairdo!

The actress, 36, unveiled a much shorter hairstyle on her Instagram Story Friday, showcasing that she has done away with her long black locks in favor of something new.

In one shot, the Night Teeth star shoots her best sultry look at the camera as she shows off her layered blonde shoulder-length bob in a selfie.

Her new hair features an ombre effect, with darker shades colored near her roots that gradually transition into a more honey-blonde shade towards the bottom. Fox also sports bangs, which frame her face and hang just below her eyebrows, which she kept dark.

https://www.instagram.com/meganfox/. Megan Fox/Instagram
Megan Fox/Instagram

Fox has kept her hair relatively long for the majority of her career. She recently cut her locks last summer, but kept the length long. In an Instagram post, her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, described the look as "short-ER and bouncy."

Before that, in 2014, the actress chopped her hair and rocked a shoulder-length hairdo with darker shades during promotions for her starring role in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

In a separate Instagram Story on Friday, Fox also showed off her toned figure and posted a below-the-chest snap of her body in a tiny orange bikini.

https://www.instagram.com/meganfox/. Megan Fox/Instagram
Megan Fox/Instagram

Fox has made quite the splash as a fashion icon lately, making headlines for channeling Pamela Anderson in a feathery pink bucket hat last month, and for wearing a memorable all-pink ensemble at her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink premiere last year.

The star revealed to Glamour in April 2022 that she still gets affected by public perception of her, however. "When so many people around the world are thinking about you or have negative thoughts or intentions toward you, that energy permeates and penetrates me," she told the publication. "I don't have boundaries and walls for that. I'm still human. I am still fragile in that way, I can feel."

"I don't think people understand that we've come to this place where we grasp: 'Bullying is bad. Children shouldn't be bullied. It leads to self-hate. And eventually in some cases leads to suicide,'" Fox continued. "But then, when it comes to a celebrity, all of that is thrown out the window and people spend so much of their time bullying celebrities."

She added that she wants to be remembered for what she's done more than anything else.

"I'd like to be remembered as somebody who was brave, who was unafraid to explore and become myself, regardless of anyone else's commentary," Fox said.

"But I also want my legacy eventually to be someone who helped others, either helped others to find themselves in a similar way or helped others to feel love, to feel self-love and to be able to give that love to their own children and to their own family. Because that spreads, obviously. And that's what we're all missing right now," she added.

