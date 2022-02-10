Megan Fox showed off a seriously sultry look while flashing her gorgeous two-stone engagement ring in a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday

Megan Fox Shows Off Her Cleavage and Engagement Ring in Jaw-Dropping Dominatrix-Inspired Look

Megan Fox is one hot mama!

The Jennifer's Body actress, 35, showed off one of her sexiest looks of the year in a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, cheekily captioning the sultry snaps, "It's giving Dracula's maid."

In the first photo, Fox can be seen giving the camera a devilish smolder while she licks her upper lip, playfully enhancing her cleavage — which was on full display in a stunning black Mugler bodysuit with mesh panels — while showing off her two-stone engagement ring from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

In the second picture, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress gave fans a full look at her dominatrix-inspired getup, posing against a banister with her hand on her hip as she rocks what appears to be a leather skirt over her skin-tight top, sheer black tights, and black heels with embellishments on the ankles.

While fans couldn't get enough of the actress' seductive look, Fox's fiancé jokingly had his eyes elsewhere, commenting, "I like our carpet."

Kelly and Fox got engaged in January after going public with their relationship in July 2020. The pair met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was directed by Randall Emmett.

After popping the question, Kelly posted a close-up of Fox's ring to his Instagram, revealing that he had helped design the stunning sparkler with the help of jewelry designer Stephen Webster.

"I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote.

Shortly after the pair got engaged, Kelly revealed more interesting (and shocking!) details about his fiancée's ring during an interview with Vogue — mainly that the "bands are actually thorns."

"So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," added the "Bloody Valentine" musician, quipping, "Love is pain!"