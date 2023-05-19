Megan Fox Rocks Plunging Sheer Gown and Fiery Ginger Hair for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Party in N.Y.C.

The actress celebrated the release of her SI Swimsuit cover alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 19, 2023 02:01 PM
Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch at Hard Rock Hotel
Photo: Gotham/FilmMagic

Megan Fox made a head-turning entrance while attending the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress and one of the outlet's new cover stars bought the va-va-voom to Thursday's red carpet event at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Fox's bombshell look consisted of a black LaQuan Smith gown with a plunging, midriff-hitting scoop neckline, a see-through bodice and a silk skirt. She also wore Le Vian jewelry and hot pink nails.

Her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos styled her lengthy ginger locks into waves that channeled the beach vibes of her tropical SI Swimsuit spread, which was photographed in the Dominican Republic.

Megan Fox
Gotham/FilmMagic

The Jennifer's Body star received the support of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who made a brief appearance on the red carpet before heading into the fête.

The Mainstream Sellout artist, 33, wore a white pinstripe suit, a button-up top and combat boots. His bling – a pearl-beaded pendant necklace, dangling earrings and chain link bracelet – made a dazzling statement.

Fox and Kelly's public outing marked their first since speculation of a split began in February.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (2)

The Transformer actress and mom of three made headlines with her SI cover, which sees her clad in a barely-there chain-link suit.

Fox also bears a crystal-adorned bra designed by Jeniece Blanchet. According to the star's stylist Maeve Reilly, the piece took 48 hours to make.

In her interview with the magazine, Fox got candid about her body dysmorphia, sharing, "I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," and adding, "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever." She then noted that her "journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."

"What I most want people to know is that I'm a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast," Fox further shared with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

