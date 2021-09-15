Megan Fox Credits Machine Gun Kelly for 'Naked' Dress Idea: 'Whatever You Say, Daddy!'

Megan Fox's recent barely-there red carpet moment was all boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's idea.

At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City Sunday night, the 35-year-old actress stepped out in a naked, completely sheer custom Mugler midi dress with shimmery embroidery, worn with an embellished thong underneath. Fox accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Jimmy Choo heels.

Kelly, 31, stepped out in a bright red high-shine metallic Dolce & Gabbana suit, with a matching shirt underneath, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Lorraine Schwartz bracelet and pearl accents on his face.

On the red carpet, Fox told Entertainment Tonight that her stunning look was her musician beau's suggestion.

"He was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight.' I was like, 'Whatever you say, Daddy!' " the Jennifer's Body star said, adding that she is "so proud" of Kelly: "He's the most talented boy in the world."

During the MTV pre-show, Kelly said that he and Fox take turns with their looks when they attend red carpets together. "It's 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night," Kelly said, adding, "She's beautiful."

Comparing her Sunday-night look to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night (Kelly sat out that event), Fox wrote on Instagram of her red carpet versatility, "Just me out here ignoring and defying all of your puritanical emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be."

Fox and Kelly were first romantically linked back in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm they separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Speaking to CR Fashion Book recently, Fox said she has her ancestors to thank for her soulmate connection with the rapper.