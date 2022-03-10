Megan Fox stepped out in Los Angeles in a paisley and gingham cut-out look

Megan Fox Mixes Patterns in Corset Look Inspired by 'That One Sofa' Every Grandma Owns

Megan Fox is giving granny chic in her latest look.

The Jennifer's Body star, 35, rocked a patterned outfit while taking a walk outside in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Fox wore a KNWLS gingham corset top featuring a strappy black neckline and a belly-baring hem.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She layered her look with a brown-and-yellow paisley patterned off-the-shoulder top and pants in a matching fabric, which she cinched at the ankle.

Fox finished off her looks with a headband in the same gingham pattern as her corset top, plus a pair of clear heels, showing off her lime green pedicure. She finalized her ensemble with a brown suede handbag.

Fox shared a photo of her stylish look on Instagram Wednesday, where she wrote in the caption, "Everybody's grandma had that one sofa," before instructing her followers to swipe to the next slide in her post to see her reference.

The next photo showed a snapshot of a living room with a large wooden couch with patterned cushions similar in color to Fox's outfit.

Her cheeky post comes after Fox shared another daring look to Instagram inspired not by grandma's sofa, but by a famous music group. Fox revealed her Spice Girls look on social media last month, when she joked that she could join the girl group as "BDSM spice" in an all-black mesh outfit.

"Offering myself to the spice girls if they are in need of a new member. BDSM spice," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 28.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

While she's keeping her followers up-to-date with her best looks on Instagram, Fox is also plenty busy with wedding planning. The actress is engaged to fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who proposed while the two were on vacation in Puerto Rico in January.

A source told PEOPLE shortly after their engagement that tying the knot is the natural next step for Kelly, 31, and Fox, who have been dating since July 2020.

"For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together," the source said. "They are always together for each other's professional and personal events."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly revealed his wedding planning process while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February, telling the host he and Fox have been searching for a perfect venue for their special day.