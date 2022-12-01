Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Turn Up the Heat in Steamy 'Twin Flame' Photos for New Nail Polishes

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly just dropped a nail polish collection that feels like it was painted in the stars.

The Transformer actress and bombshell icon teamed up with MGK's nail brand, UN/DN LAQR, for a range of flaming sexy hues inspired by Fox's "favorite crystal and gemstones."

The campaign captures that essence with sexy snapshots of Fox and Kelly.

In one photo, the singer's tattooed back faces the camera while he embraces his Fox's emerald-painted nails around his neck. The actress is also showcased in solo shots that show nothing but the shadow of her body's silhouette and her dagger nails.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Cibelle Levi R: Caption . PHOTO: Cibelle Levi

Named the Play With Fire Kit ($90), the collection features five winter-appropriate shades and a top coat meant to "evoke confidence, feeling centered and sexy." Select shades within the line are also available for purchase in The Big Bang Set ($56).

The kits collide with the spiritual realm, with colors resemblant of various stones — from malachite to ruby — and shades named "Third Eye" and "Past Life," among others.

Another perfectly fitting hue? "Twin Flame," a label that Fox has given her musician beau many times before.

Shortly before taking their relationship to Instagram in July 2020, Fox, 36, and Kelly (who's real name is Colson Baker), 32, appeared in their first joint interview together for Give Them Lala ... With Randall, during which the two opened up about their connection on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, where they met.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Turns out their chemistry was palpable from the very beginning.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox explained. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

The Mainstream Sellout artist however, was a little more shy. "She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he confessed. "And I would just sit there and hope."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The couple even gave their soul tie connection a real-life upgrade last December during the launch of Kelly's nail polish brand.

With a simple chain connecting a pinky finger on each of their hands, the couple literally tethered themselves together, showing that their love is unbreakable.