Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Turn Up the Heat in Steamy 'Twin Flame' Photos for New Nail Polishes

The couple posed together in a new campaign launching the actress' collection for UN/DN LAQR

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 05:05 PM
Megan Fox launches new nail polish collection with MGK's nail brand
Photo: Cibelle Levi

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly just dropped a nail polish collection that feels like it was painted in the stars.

The Transformer actress and bombshell icon teamed up with MGK's nail brand, UN/DN LAQR, for a range of flaming sexy hues inspired by Fox's "favorite crystal and gemstones."

The campaign captures that essence with sexy snapshots of Fox and Kelly.

In one photo, the singer's tattooed back faces the camera while he embraces his Fox's emerald-painted nails around his neck. The actress is also showcased in solo shots that show nothing but the shadow of her body's silhouette and her dagger nails.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Cibelle Levi
R: Caption . PHOTO: Cibelle Levi

Named the Play With Fire Kit ($90), the collection features five winter-appropriate shades and a top coat meant to "evoke confidence, feeling centered and sexy." Select shades within the line are also available for purchase in The Big Bang Set ($56).

The kits collide with the spiritual realm, with colors resemblant of various stones — from malachite to ruby — and shades named "Third Eye" and "Past Life," among others.

Another perfectly fitting hue? "Twin Flame," a label that Fox has given her musician beau many times before.

Shortly before taking their relationship to Instagram in July 2020, Fox, 36, and Kelly (who's real name is Colson Baker), 32, appeared in their first joint interview together for Give Them Lala ... With Randall, during which the two opened up about their connection on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, where they met.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Turns out their chemistry was palpable from the very beginning.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox explained. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

The Mainstream Sellout artist however, was a little more shy. "She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he confessed. "And I would just sit there and hope."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The couple even gave their soul tie connection a real-life upgrade last December during the launch of Kelly's nail polish brand.

With a simple chain connecting a pinky finger on each of their hands, the couple literally tethered themselves together, showing that their love is unbreakable.

Related Articles
Machine Gun Kelly arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Marrow Fine
Marrow Fine Debuts Machine Gun Kelly Ring Line with Diamonds from His $30K Billboard Music Awards Manicure
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Pam and Tommy Vibes in '90s-Inspired Looks and Matching Hats
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker
Megan Fox/Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Link Themselves Together with Chain Manicure on Red Carpet
Megan Fox
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Sport Matching Chrome Manicures While Flashing Engagement Ring
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)
Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Emotional BBMAs Performance to 'Wife' Megan Fox and Their 'Unborn Child'
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly Rocks $30K Diamond Manicure at Billboard Music Awards — and Megan Fox Debuts Bangs
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Matching Pedicures During Romantic Bath Together
megan fox
Megan Fox Tells Stylist She Cut a Hole in Her Blue Jumpsuit to 'Have Sex' with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the "Taurus" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022 in New York City.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Their Power Couple Style — and His Neon Pink Hair
Megan Fox and Colson Baker "Machine Gun Kelly" attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere
Megan Fox Rocks Pink Hair to Match Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at His 'Life in Pink' Premiere
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Dancing at Friend's Recent Wedding: Megan Fox Didn't Know 'I Had Any Moves'
megan fox ring
Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring to Represent Their Unique Relationship
MGK
Machine Gun Kelly Says Meeting Megan Fox Was 'the Only Reason' He Made 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged and Sealed Union by Drinking 'Each Other's Blood'