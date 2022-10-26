Megan Fox Rocks Red Hair as She and Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Time100 Gala

The iconic style couple brought their usual jaw-dropping looks while out in New York City

By
and Carly Breit
Published on October 26, 2022 01:26 PM
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Brooklyn
Photo: THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly always slay their style.

The fashion darlings headed out to the Time100 Gala in New York City on Tuesday and brought some fierce new looks along with them.

Fox, 36, debuted fiery, red locks that complimented her shiny, copper-colored dress, completing her ensemble with strappy, gold heels. Her "achingly beautiful boy," as she has called her beau, 32, rocked full black latex with his colorfully-tattooed torso exposed, and wore his shaggy, platinum hair slicked back in a set of man buns.

The engaged duo, who first met in 2020 while filming indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, were snapped arriving together at the gala before posing solo on the red carpet. They then made their way inside for more scintillating photo ops.

Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Inside the event, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) was honored as one of the evening's industry change makers.

Taking the stage, he told the star-studded crowd — including Keke Palmer, Jennette McCurdy, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa and Simone Ashley — that he had only just been asked to deliver a speech, warning that it was impromptu. He then began with giving a nod to Time magazine and the publishing industry.

"The art of reading is dying in our generation," he said. "I grew up loving magazines, I grew up loving reading. I know that sounds funny coming from me but I really, I still, even at meet and greets, the fans connect with me by giving me a book. That's a thing that we have."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Brooklyn
THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

The Tickets to My Downfall singer went on to share a more personal memory of coming to NYC when he was a teenager.

"I was 18 years old and had a baby on the way. I was working at Chipotle," he said, recalling how he later went to the famed Apollo theatre in Harlem to perform. "I became the first rapper to win first place in amateur night and my first music check was for $45 which I never cashed and I kept it hoping that I could look back on it and appreciate it.

He added how grateful he was in that moment. "I think the world is in an odd place," Kelly continued. "If you're an entertainer, hold off on doing s--- that pays and do shit that matters. If you're an author, write your f---ing heart out as if no one is reading because those are the best words that you're ever gonna speak."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor and director concluded by circling back to the memory of his daughter Casie Colson Baker, now 13, as a baby.

"My daughter is a teenager now, I still feel like a teenager now," he said. "I see the will that she has going so far beyond the dreams I thought that I could achieve."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJN13ZJibf/ machinegunkelly Verified it’s my daughter’s first Europe tour 💼🇫🇷 ps: 1st slide is a chair 🤠 3h
Machine Gun Kelly Enjoys European Tour with 13-Year-Old Daughter Casie and Fiancée Megan Fox
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Andy Cohen Wraps BravoCon in N.Y.C., Plus Pierce Brosnan and The Rock, Mindy & BJ and More
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
Megan Fox and Colson Baker "Machine Gun Kelly" attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere
Megan Fox Rocks Pink Hair to Match Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at His 'Life in Pink' Premiere
machine gun kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Another Glass Against His Face During Hometown Concert: 'I'm Rich'
mgk and daughter
Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie's Cutest Moments
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the "Taurus" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Had a Suicide Attempt While on Phone with Megan Fox: 'I Just Snapped'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CepN8mwpvCE/?hl=en machinegunkelly Verified pisces moon but the film is called TAURUS. coming later this year…🎬 1h
Megan Fox Licks Machine Gun Kelly's Fake Blood-Filled Syringe Earring at Tribeca Premiere of 'Taurus'
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes a Glass Against His Face and Bleeds While Performing at NYC Post-Show Party
megan fox, machine gun kelly
Everything to Know About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Blended Family
machine gun kelly wishes Megan Fox a happy birthday
Machine Gun Kelly Wishes Megan Fox a Happy Birthday — and Shows Off Their Ring-Finger Tattoos!
Pictured: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Seth Meyers on June 29, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Why He Smashed a Champagne Glass Against His Head After Concert
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the "Taurus" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022 in New York City.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Their Power Couple Style — and His Neon Pink Hair
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly Rocks $30K Diamond Manicure at Billboard Music Awards — and Megan Fox Debuts Bangs