Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly always slay their style.

The fashion darlings headed out to the Time100 Gala in New York City on Tuesday and brought some fierce new looks along with them.

Fox, 36, debuted fiery, red locks that complimented her shiny, copper-colored dress, completing her ensemble with strappy, gold heels. Her "achingly beautiful boy," as she has called her beau, 32, rocked full black latex with his colorfully-tattooed torso exposed, and wore his shaggy, platinum hair slicked back in a set of man buns.

The engaged duo, who first met in 2020 while filming indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, were snapped arriving together at the gala before posing solo on the red carpet. They then made their way inside for more scintillating photo ops.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Inside the event, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) was honored as one of the evening's industry change makers.

Taking the stage, he told the star-studded crowd — including Keke Palmer, Jennette McCurdy, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa and Simone Ashley — that he had only just been asked to deliver a speech, warning that it was impromptu. He then began with giving a nod to Time magazine and the publishing industry.

"The art of reading is dying in our generation," he said. "I grew up loving magazines, I grew up loving reading. I know that sounds funny coming from me but I really, I still, even at meet and greets, the fans connect with me by giving me a book. That's a thing that we have."

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

The Tickets to My Downfall singer went on to share a more personal memory of coming to NYC when he was a teenager.

"I was 18 years old and had a baby on the way. I was working at Chipotle," he said, recalling how he later went to the famed Apollo theatre in Harlem to perform. "I became the first rapper to win first place in amateur night and my first music check was for $45 which I never cashed and I kept it hoping that I could look back on it and appreciate it.

He added how grateful he was in that moment. "I think the world is in an odd place," Kelly continued. "If you're an entertainer, hold off on doing s--- that pays and do shit that matters. If you're an author, write your f---ing heart out as if no one is reading because those are the best words that you're ever gonna speak."

The actor and director concluded by circling back to the memory of his daughter Casie Colson Baker, now 13, as a baby.

"My daughter is a teenager now, I still feel like a teenager now," he said. "I see the will that she has going so far beyond the dreams I thought that I could achieve."