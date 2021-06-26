Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Walk Hand-in-Hand Together After Attending Yungblud Concert in L.A.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking their love to the streets.

On Friday evening, Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, were seen outside of the Whisky A Go-Go venue in West Hollywood, California, after attending a Yungblud concert at the famed location.

For the outing, Fox donned a brown spaghetti strap tank top and skin-tight black pants, which she accessorized with see-through heels and a black purse.

Kelly, meanwhile, rocked a pink sweatshirt with a yellow smiley face on the front alongside a pair of black pants. The rocker - born Colson Baker - also sported a pearl necklace and a set of black and white platform shoes for the evening out.

The recent outing for the pair came about after Kelly held a surprise rooftop concert in Venice Beach last weekend. There, the musician was joined by Travis Barker on the drums to perform their latest song together, "A Girl Like You," along with other hits from Kelly's album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Kelly was joined at the pop-up NoCap Shows secret show by Fox, while Kourtney Kardashian attended in support of her boyfriend Barker, 45. For the occasion, Fox wore a crop top and jeans paired with a tan trench coat while Kardashian, 42, rocked a red and black striped sweater.

The two stars hung out together during the concert and showed some PDA with their rocker boyfriends in between sets. Kelly also shared photos and footage from the concert on Instagram, captioning the post, "the venice menace 🤘🏼."

Kelly and Fox have been going strong since they were first spotted out together in May 2020. The pair initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Megan is very happy," a source told PEOPLE in April. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Speaking to NYLON last November, Fox called her relationship with the musician a "once in a lifetime thing."